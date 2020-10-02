Exclusive Picard clip reveals the drama behind Isa Briones' Trek debut

Dahj's tearful arrival at Jean-Luc's vineyard is one of the most memorable early moments of Star Trek: Picard. Ahead of the DVD and Blu-ray release of Season 1 on October 6, Inverse has an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the creators' commentary. Reflecting on this scene in "Remembrance," the producers offer a glimpse into the meticulous planning that helped make this encounter shine. It's an especially impressive performance by Isa Briones as Dahj, given that this was the very first scene she shot for Picard.

You can check out the clip below:

Star Trek: Picard Season 1 beams onto Blu-ray, DVD and Limited Edition Steelbook on October 6. CBS Home Entertainment / Paramount Home Entertainment

As Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman points out in the clip, the meeting between these two central characters was crucial to get right. "Their entire relationship basically gets established in three scenes total, and and really these first two. Then we rip the rug out from everybody, and that's a very tough thing to do," he explains.

Co-creator and EP Michael Chabon points out that this was Briones' first scene of the season, truly throwing the newcomer into the pool at the deep end. Despite those daunting circumstances, her performance rose to the occasion.

"We pulled her out of the traveling road company of Hamilton, where she was playing the youngest of the three sisters. I don't know how much work she'd ever done on-camera before, but nothing like this," Chabon chuckles. "We just put her in a costume and dropped her in front of the one of the greatest actors of this generation."

"I remember her audition, and there was that quality to her that just comes through the camera," says the episode's director, Hanelle M. Culpepper. "She just has a face you can't look away from — there's a vulnerability to her."

A glimpse at the exclusive Steelbook version of Picard Season 1. CBS Home Video

The DVD and Blu-ray release includes all 10 episodes of the debut season, plus the prologue story from Short Treks, "Children of Mars." The collection also features a hearty helping of bonus material for all you lorehounds out there. These include:

Behind-the-scenes featurettes for all 10 episodes

Creator commentary for "Remembrance," the series premiere, featuring executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, and Michael Chabon, supervising producer Kirsten Beyer, and director Hanelle M. Culpepper.

"Make It So" sees Picard co-creators and Patrick Stewart discuss bringing the iconic character back to the screen.

"The Motley Crew" takes a look at the actors and characters aboard the La Sirena.

"Aliens Alive: The xBs" explores the creative process behind the former Borgs of Picard, featuring Lead Creature Designer Neville Page, Vincent Van Dyke and his prosthetics studio team, as well as Make-Up and Prosthetics Department Head James MacKinnon.

"Picard Props" sees Property Master Jeffrey Lombardi take fans on a tour of the bespoke objects and props created for Season 1.

"Set Me Up" features Production Designer Todd Cherniawsky as the tour guide for the main settings of Picard, including the La Sirena, Picard’s study and the Borg.

Creator commentary for Short Treks "Children of Mars," featuring executive producer and co-writer Alex Kurtzman, and co-writers Jenny Lumet and Kirsten Beyer.

Deleted scenes

Gag reel