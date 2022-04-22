Obi-Wan Kenobi theory sets up a shocking Vader duel twist

After building tension across three films, the Star Wars prequels ended with a landmark battle between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker. This was a decisive moment, where bright futures descend to their darkest depths, and the bleak dystopia depicted in the 1977 classic is established.

The upcoming Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, is said to feature a re-match between its titular character and Darth Vader. While some leaks and rumors have hinted at what that rematch could look like, they have yet to consider that the series might actually have more than one standoff between the Jedi Master and his former apprentice. We imagine how the prequel spinoff could set up another rematch between Obi-Wan and Vader.

A Call to Action

Ewan McGregor returns to play Obi-Wan Kenobi in the new Disney+ series. Lucasfilm

The years of grief have taken a toll on the once vibrant Jedi. The Republic fell, Obi-Wan’s friends were murdered, and the prophesied savior fell to the Dark side. How does one cope, thinking that they’re directly responsible for creating Darth Vader, the murderous Sith Lord, hell-bent on eradicating every Jedi?

Luckily for the galaxy, Obi-Wan never lost his agency. He’s steadfast in following his duty to watch over Luke Skywalker, ensuring that the Emperor never finds him. Obi-Wan is willing to do whatever it takes to protect Luke, even leaving his post to lure Inquisitors away from Tatooine.

But fearing that he will lead the inquisitors to Luke, Obi-Wan could seek guidance and shelter from a familiar face.

Yoda in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Lucasfilm

Yoda failed to defeat Sidious, but that doesn’t mean he’s less powerful for it. With hundreds of years of experience, Yoda can offer unparalleled knowledge and wisdom to Obi-Wan.

Even after fighting with his former apprentice, Obi-Wan may still believe that Anakin is alive and is fighting to break free from Sidious. Yoda may agree with Obi-Wan if he believes that redeeming Vader is the only opportunity they have to defeat the Empire. But as powerful as they are, Obi-Wan and Yoda are no match for the combined forces of Sidious and Vader.

Knowing the risks of another direct confrontation, Obi-Wan and Yoda may seek another way to reach Anakin.

Mind Over Matter

Concept art for Obi-Wan Kenobi clearly shows Obi-Wan and Darth Vader dueling. Lucasfilm

Why bring back actor Hayden Christensen as Vader if he’s going to be in a suit and voiced-over? Sure, you could feature flashbacks, but seeing the characters interact face-to-face is far more meaningful. While concept art and leaks have all but confirmed a new battle between Obi-Wan and Anakin, there is another way the two can face off. The Disney+ series could use the 2018 comic series Darth Vader by Charles Soule as inspiration for more Obi-Wan and Vader scenes.

The comic introduces a meditation ritual that reveals Vader’s true form in the force, showing a chaotic figure levitating over a red ocean. The sadness and anger hidden behind the mask are on full display. Besides envisioning Christensen as this new version of Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi could use the comic’s meditation ritual and the Force — with Yoda’s help — to link Obi-Wan’s mind to Vader’s, allowing them to interact on the spiritual plane.

In Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith #25 (published in 2018), oily black and red tendrils radiate off Vader, and his robotic limbs are replaced with glowing white arms and legs. Marvel Comics

Meeting on a spiritual plane would give Obi-Wan an opportunity to appeal to any shred of Anakin left in Vader. And it could lead to another rematch — either a full-on fight or battle of wills — that will likely only further cement the events to come. Any hopes of redeeming Vader will be dashed, as we know what happens after this prequel series.

While all hope seems lost, Obi-Wan Kenobi could give us this sublime moment ripped straight from the panels of the Darth Vader comics — a new glimpse of Vader’s internal battle once more.