Animation is the perfect medium for science fiction, and not just because it makes special effects a lot easier. Science fiction began in books, and nothing replicates the feeling of imagining strange new worlds like animation. We’ve seen plenty of sci-fi animated movies, from Fantastic Planet to The Wild Robot, but Not Alone, a new movie from Illumination flips the script and makes the sci-fi element a subplot in an even greater story.

Check out the teaser trailer for the movie below:

Not Alone stars Timothée Chalamet as Joe, an introverted rocket mechanic, and Selena Gomez as Fran, the brilliant botanist behind a plant-powered rocket ship. The trailer begins with what appears to be a bog-standard rom-com set up between these two characters, complete with blushing, mutual pining, and awkward propositions. But about halfway through, everything changes when a rocket hurtles towards Earth.

It’s still quite unclear how it all transpires, but somehow three tiny aliens, Dunk (Rob Brydon), Welly (Diane Morgan), and Shirm (Jamie Demetriou), end up taking refuge in Joe’s house while on the run from fellow alien Officer Zandro (Brett Goldstein). “The aliens determine that Fran’s rocket could provide their means of getting back home to safety,” the description reads.

This all-star cast signals that this sci-fi romcom is heavy on the com. Rob Brydon is a British comedy legend best known for appearing in the The Trip series alongside Steve Coogan. Diane Morgan has found viral fame with her character Philomena Cunk on everything from Netflix to Tiktok. Jamie Demetriou is the mind behind the cult classic sitcom Stath Lets Flats, but he’s perhaps best known by American audiences as the brother of What We Do In The Shadows’ Natasia Demetriou.

Three aliens on the run complicate the love story between Joe and Fran in Not Alone. Illumination Pictures

Not Alone also stars Allison Janney and Lamorne Morris in supporting roles, so it’s comedy legends all the way down. It’s also a reunion of Chalamet and Gomez, who previously starred in Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York, so they are both rom-com veterans.

Sci-fi movies often have romantic subplots, like Han and Leia or Wall-E and Eve, but this movie appears to be a romantic comedy movie with a sci-fi twist. While that’s also been done before in movies like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind or Palm Springs, those are decidedly adult romcoms. Not Alone appears to be a family-friendly animated romantic comedy with a space travel twist — basically, a roundup of every crowd-pleasing genre and trope, so there’s something for everyone.

Not Alone premieres in theaters in April 2027.