7 thrilling sci-fi movies coming to Netflix in September 2021

Inverse Recommends
“Why can’t we all just get along?”
Released just as the modern wave of superhero movies was really taking off, Green Lantern is one of the most ridiculed comic book adaptations ever. There’s some fun to be had watching it, but it’s mostly interesting to see how far things have come. Available 9/1
Though it centers on alien abduction, the sci-fi horror movie Dark Skies plays out more like a psychological thriller. If you’d rather be creeped out than dazzled by special effects, this is the alien invasion movie for you. Available 9/19