Kylo Ren is getting a second life in Marvel Comics... again.

From the moment Star Wars reignited its Skywalker Saga with the sequel trilogy, Big Bad Kylo Ren was a mystery that everyone wanted desperately to understand. The films couldn’t flesh out his past much, leaving a narrative vacuum that several comic storylines have worked to fill. Kylo became one with the Force in 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, but that same year, Marvel Comics delivered his extended origin story with a four-issue series, The Rise of Kylo Ren. Then came Legacy of Vader, a longer tie-in series that followed Kylo after the events of The Last Jedi.

Both storylines, penned by Charles Soule, were generally well-received — especially after the fervent fan campaign to bring Ben Solo back for a standalone film. Though his story can’t continue beyond The Rise of Skywalker, Soule has reteamed with Rise artist Will Sliney to carve out one last Kylo-centric story. A third (and potentially final) piece to the Kylo puzzle is on the way. After the Sith hopeful’s rise comes the inevitable fall, which we’ll see explored in the aptly-titled The Fall of Kylo Ren, beginning August 12.

Kylo Ren is getting some closure in a new midquel comic. Marvel Comics

Lucasfilm revealed the new comic via IGN, teasing the premise of the upcoming series. The Fall of Kylo Ren takes place immediately after Kylo’s soul-searching journey to Mustafar in Legacy of Vader. He returns to First Order HQ to find that his second-in-command, General Hux (played by Domhnall Gleeson in the films), and Hux’s second-in-command, General Pryde (Richard E. Grant), have torn things apart “with treacherous ambition.” With his purpose clearer than ever, Kylo sets out to bring his First Order underlings back in line, righting the ship with a combination of power and fear.

Per Sliney, Fall has long been in the works. “Quietly behind the scenes, we’d been talking about Fall for a long, long time,” the artist told IGN. “Ever since Charles and I worked on The Rise of Kylo Ren, we knew we were a part of something special. I’ve never experienced a fan group so excited for the story when we worked on Rise.”

That excitement has likely only grown as Kylo’s adventures continue. In his personal newsletter, Soule shared his desire to bridge the gap between the live-action films, giving Kylo a worthy journey as a conflicted antagonist. “[Legacy] gave him clarity, and even a bit of happiness,” Soule wrote. “Fall is the final piece of the puzzle.”

It’s also an unprecedented opportunity for any Star Wars character, much less one from the sequels. But Kylo is a fan favorite for a reason: this could be the end of the road for the villain, but maybe Fall will pave the way for other stories to continue in Marvel Comics.

The Fall of Kylo Ren, from Marvel Comics, begins on August 12, 2026.