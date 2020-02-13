It's been a long time coming, but new episodes of Narcos: Mexico are finally coming to Netflix. Season 1 explored the rise of Guadalajara Cartel kingpin Félix Gallardo, played by Diego Luna, in the 1980s. Gallardo's pursued by DEA agent Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña), who moves his wife and young son to Guadalajara for a new post that's far more dangerous than he could have anticipated. Even though Kiki manages to raid Félix's massive marijuana plantation, the underworld's ties with the Mexican authorities make things a lot thornier than they seem at first glance.

Wondering what's next in Guadalajara, and when you can check out the next batch of Netflix's eminently watchable drug-lord drama? You've come to the right place.

Netflix

What time do new episodes of Narcos: Mexico arrive on Netflix?

Netflix will release all 10 episodes of Narcos: Mexico Season 2 at 3 a.m. Eastern . Lucky night-owls on the West Coast will probably be able to squeeze in an episode or two before heading to bed on Thursday night, as the new batch will be available at midnight local time.

If you don't see the new season right away, try refreshing your app, or logging out and then re-entering your credentials. Sometimes it can take a few minutes for new content to show up.

Carlos Somonte/Netflix

What can we expect from the storyline of Narcos: Mexico Season 2?

We'll be seeing more of Félix's rise to power in Season 2. Here's the official synopsis, courtesy of Netflix.

Narcos: Mexico Season 2 continues the story of Miguel Ángel ​Félix Gallardo, now the Godfather of the first Mexican cartel – the Guadalajara cartel – as he struggles to maintain control, grow his empire, and reconcile the betrayals and sacrifices he had to make on his way to becoming El Padrino. As friction between the different “plazas” of his cartel rises, Fé​​lix’s control over the situation slips. Meanwhile, the death of DEA agent Kiki Camarena at the hands of the cartel and corrupt politicians brings a hailstorm of retribution to Mexico. “Operation Leyenda” led by the dogged DEA agent Walt Breslin, whose methods aren’t always by-the-book, targets Fé​​lix Gallardo and his chief lieutenants, adding to the instability and volatility of the cartel.

Carlos Somonte/Netflix

In a recent interview with Refinery29, actor Teresa Ruiz also hinted we'll be seeing more of the powerful women behind the Guadalajara Cartel. Ruiz plays Isabella Batista, a character loosely based on the real-life “Queen of the Pacific,” Sandra Ávila Beltrán.

"One of the things I was most impressed about when I was doing research on [Sandra] was the way people would talk about her. All those things she did, journalists would write that there’s no way a woman would have done them," Ruiz explained. "There’s no way men or these cartel leaders would have let her grow that much. There was a lot of negating of what she did. Whereas with the male leaders of the cartels, there were exaggerations of what they did.

While last season saw Isabella used and abused by the cartel system, this time around, she's making her own way. She starts her own cocaine operation and eventually partners up with a woman in the Tijuana Cartel to create a new – and enormously profitable – business plan.