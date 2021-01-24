You need to watch the best cult thriller on HBO Max ASAP

Last Call
Martha Marcy May Marlene leaves HBO Max at the end of January. Here's why it's worth a watch — especially if you're enjoying WandaVision.
Elizabeth Olson finds herself in a mysterious new community, seemingly held against her will. That's the premise of Marvel's new streaming series, WandaVision, but it's also the plot of an underrated indie classic from 2011.
Eddy LEMAISTRE/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Directed by Sean Durkin (right), Martha Marcy May Marlene uses a non-chronological format to explore how a young woman is taken into a cult and how those traumatic experiences stay with her after she's escaped.