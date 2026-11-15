There is one Ring to rule them all, but in the vast lore of The Lord of the Rings, who is the “all” that we’re talking about? From Elves to Dwarves to humans, spiders, talking trees, spirits, wizards, and more, the various characters of author J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth are immortal, not just in literature, but in animation, cinema, and most recently, streaming television. While the 1937 novel The Hobbit was a modest hit, the 1954 publication of The Lord of the Rings — Tolkien’s three-volume masterpiece — expanded the world of Middle-earth beyond one specific quest.

Since then, we’ve had a handful of animated movies, and an Oscar-winning, generation-defining film trilogy from Peter Jackson, a divisive live-action Hobbit trilogy, and, most recently, the ambitious and canon-bending prequel series The Rings of Power. A Gollum movie starring Andy Serkis looms on the horizon, and The Rings of Power will have two more seasons after Season 3 finishes airing in 2026.

It’s a lot to keep track of, but like any good fantasy epic, the characters are more important than the world-building. So, who are the most important Lord of the Rings characters of all time? Here’s a list of 41 of the most crucial LoTR characters, spanning all versions of the lore.

Dwarves

Disa

Prime Video

Durin IV’s wife is a Rings of Power invention, but a smart one: the Lord of the Rings appendices say Dwarf women are so rarely seen that other peoples assume they don’t exist. Disa (Sophia Nomvete), who literally sings to the stone, fills that canon gap with a big personality.

Durin IV

Owain Arthur as Durin IV. Prime Video

In Tolkien’s text, Durin IV is basically a placeholder in a line of seven Durins; The Rings of Power (Owain Arthur) turns him into a big-hearted Dwarf prince whose friendship with Elrond anchors the show. After his father falls in Season 2, he becomes king and one of the most pivotal characters in the history of Middle-earth.

Durin III

Peter Mullan as Durin III in The Rings of Power. Prime Video

The King of Khazad-dûm gets one of the Seven, which, per Dwarven lore in the Appendices, came straight from the Elven-smiths. In The Rings of Power, Durin III (Peter Mullan) is slain in Season 3, fighting the Balrog, though in the books, the Balrog, in theory, doesn’t wake until the Third Age, under Durin VI. Durin III in Rings of Power, then, is a kind of blend of two Durins at once.

Gimli

Pierre Vinet/New Line/Saul Zaentz/Wing Nut/Kobal/Shutterstock

The son of Glóin from The Hobbit, Gimli starts out distrusting Elves and ends up so devoted to Galadriel that he treasures three strands of her hair. According to the Appendices, he may be the only Dwarf ever to sail West, alongside Legolas.

Thorin Oakenshield

New Line Cinema

The most important dwarf of them all is probably the first major Middle-earth hero we see fall into the trap of temptation. As the dwarf who leads the company to reclaim the treasure from Smaug the dragon, Thorin is a crucial character, but a tragic one, too. Bilbo is inspired by him at times, but also ends up fearing him. Complicates stuff for The Hobbit, which was, supposedly, just a kids’ book, right?

Elves

Arondir

Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir in The Rings of Power. Prime Video

A Silvan Elf soldier watching over the Southlands, Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova) is also unique to The Rings of Power. Some might say that his romance with the human healer Bronwyn(Nazanin Boniadi) in Season 1 was basically Beren and Lúthien with the roles flipped. In Season 2 and Season 3, Arondir feels more like the show’s boots-on-the-ground action hero. Tragically, he was slain in Episode 4 of Rings of Power Season 3.

Arwen Undómiel

Pierre Vinet/New Line/Saul Zaentz/Wing Nut/Kobal/Shutterstock

Arwen, Elrond’s daughter, gives up Elvish immortality to marry Aragorn, which is the whole tragedy of her story. In the books, Arwen barely speaks, and her romance is tucked into the Appendices. Meanwhile, Peter Jackson’s films gave her Glorfindel’s job of rescuing Frodo. Yes, thanks to the screenplay for The Fellowship of the Ring, by Jackson and Fran Walsh, the importance of Arwen was elevated in the 21st century, and thanks to a once-in-a-lifetime performance from Liv Tyler, her character is much bigger than a footnote.

Celeborn

Although mentioned in Season 1 of The Rings of Power, Jamie Campbell Bower makes his debut as the legendary Elven Celeborn in Season 3 of the series. However, Celeborn is one of the biggest changes in the prequel series, relative to the source material. In all versions, he’s Galadriel’s husband and co-ruler of Lothlórien. But in the series, he’s gone missing and has seemingly been missing during much of the Second Age. He’s the Elf lord everyone forgets, even though Galadriel calls him the wisest of the Elves of Middle-earth. The Rings of Power has kept Celeborn missing since the war, until Jamie Campbell Bower arrives in Season 3.

Celebrimbor

A grandson of Fëanor and the greatest Elven-smith of the Second Age, Celebrimbor forges the Three without Sauron’s hand on them. Sauron tortures and kills him anyway, and in The Rings of Power, his dying words turn “Lord of the Rings” into an insult. In The Rings of Power, Celebrimbor was played by Charles Edwards, who, even returns for Season 3, haunting Sauron’s memories like a spirit.

Círdan the Shipwright

Ben Daniels as Círdan the Shipwright in Rings of Power Season 2. Prime Video

The lord of the Grey Havens is one of Middle-earth’s oldest Elves and, in the books, one of the few with a long beard. He keeps Narya, the Ring of Fire, until Gandalf arrives, then hands it over, sensing the wizard needs it more. Throughout the Second Age, in the Elves' battle against Sauron, Círdan is something of a Jedi general.

Elrond

Rankin/Bass Animated Entertainment

Half-elven by birth, Elrond chose to be an Elf, while his twin brother, Elros, chose mortality and became Númenor’s first king. He founds Rivendell, carries Vilya, and basically hosts every important meeting in Middle-earth from the Second Age onward. The Rings of Power has presented Elrond as the Middle-earth version of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Wise and stern in his older years, but something of a punk rock guy in his Elven youth.

Galadriel

New Line Cinema/Remi Agency/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

One of the oldest and mightiest Elves in Middle-earth, Galadriel bears the ring Nenya and passes the test that matters most by refusing the One Ring when Frodo offers it. The Rings of Power reimagines her younger self (Morfydd Clark) as a sword-swinging Sauron hunter.

One interesting thing about Galadriel is that she’s not really in The Fellowship of the Ring all that much, but her presence in our minds looms larger thanks to Cate Blanchett’s unforgettable narration of the first Peter Jackson LOTR movie. Plus, because Galadriel is the main character in The Rings of Power, she feels like she becomes the center of the entire saga. Finally, one could maybe rank her even higher because her name is so awesome.

Gil-galad

Benjamin Walker as Gil-Galad in The Rings of Power. Prime Video

The last High King of the Noldor in Middle-earth, Gil-galad holds Vilya before passing it to his herald, Elrond. At the end of the Second Age, he and Elendil take down Sauron together in the Last Alliance, and both die doing it. In The Rings of Power, Gil-galad feels like the stuffier, more careful Elf leader, sort of a mirror of what Elrond will become.

Legolas

Pierre Vinet/New Line/Saul Zaentz/Wing Nut/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Elf prince of Mirkwood and son of Thranduil, Legolas is the Fellowship’s sharpshooter, though the book version is less shield-surfing action hero and more wry, otherworldly presence. His friendship with Gimli patches up an ancient Elf-Dwarf grudge. Orlando Bloom knocked this out of the park, and it’s been hard to find an Elf who has been better.

Thranduil

New Line Cinema

The father of Legolas and a pivotal figure in The Hobbit, Thranduil is the King of the Elves in the Woodland Realm. Thranduil is different than certain Elves, insofar as he gave up living in Lindon and became the master of the woods, which is far more dangerous. An underrated character, to be sure, and one that fans still debate to this day. Lee Pace certainly made him more interesting in The Hobbit film trilogy than perhaps he is on the page.

Hobbits

Bilbo Baggins

The 1977 version of Bilbo Baggins. Rankin-Bass Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

The original hobbit hero finds the Ring in Gollum’s cave in The Hobbit and keeps it for 60 years, which is why he looks suspiciously young at his eleventy-first birthday. Essentially, Bilbo is the reason Frodo’s adventure exists at all. He’s also the titular Hobbit, who Tolkien first dreamed up and put into a book in 1937. Our world, and Middle-earth, would be much darker without Bilbo.

Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot

Markella Kavenagh as Nori in Rings of Power Season 2. Prime VIdeo

The Rings of Power’s proto-Bilbo, Nori (Markella Kavenagh), is a restless Harfoot, one of the three ancestral hobbit breeds Tolkien mentions in the Prologue, who befriends a strange man who fell from the sky. That stranger, of course, turns out to be Gandalf. As one of the earliest Hobbits in the saga, it feels wrong to leave Nori out.

Frodo Baggins

Pierre Vinet/New Line/Saul Zaentz/Wing Nut/Kobal/Shutterstock

Bilbo’s heir inherits Bag End and one very bad piece of jewelry, then hauls the One Ring all the way to Mount Doom, where he fails at the last second. That failure is the point: Tolkien’s hero breaks, and mercy saves him anyway.

Frodo is also an incredible literary creation. When Tolkien wrote The Fellowship of the Ring, he needed another Bilbo-esque character, but, obviously, he didn’t want to contradict Bilbo’s journey. In a way, Frodo is a slightly younger reboot of Bilbo, who, instead of getting thrust into a journey with only dwarves and one wizard, gets three hobbit buddies. It’s the most ingenious re-use of a formula in all of fantasy literature. In some ways, one could put Bilbo number one on this list, because he was the hobbit who started it all.

Leonard Nimoy’s 1968 song “The Ballad of Bilbo Baggins” says that Bilbo was the “bravest little hobbit of them all.” But you can’t say that’s true, because Frodo exists.

Meriadoc “Merry” Brandybuck

Pierre Vinet/New Line/Saul Zaentz/Wing Nut/Kobal/Shutterstock

Frodo’s cousin and the Shire’s most practical hobbit, Merry swears himself to Théoden and helps Éowyn kill the Witch-king. In the books, his dagger was forged in the old North Kingdom specifically to fight Angmar, which is why his stab actually counts.

Peregrin “Pippin” Took

Pierre Vinet/New Line/Saul Zaentz/Wing Nut/Kobal/Shutterstock

The youngest of the Fellowship, Pippin is a Took through and through: curious enough to peek into a palantír, brave enough to save Faramir from his father’s pyre. He swears service to Gondor’s Steward and eventually becomes Thain of the Shire.

Samwise “Sam” Gamgee

Sean Astin as Sam in The Return of the King. New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

In Letter 131, Tolkien flat-out called Sam the “chief hero” of The Lord of the Rings, which tracks: the gardener carries Frodo, briefly carries the Ring, and later gets elected Mayor of the Shire seven times. The most important quest in The Return of the King would not be possible without Sam.

Gollum (Sméagol)

Gollum in The Lord of the Rings. New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

Once a Stoor-like hobbit named Sméagol, Gollum murdered his friend Déagol for the Ring and spent roughly 500 years being hollowed out by it. Tolkien rewrote The Hobbit in 1951 to make him creepier, and in the end, his greed destroys the Ring. It’s actually difficult to find an original 1937 Hobbit today that had a more playful Gollum. Tolkien basically created the best and most enduring retcon in all of fantasy and science fiction when he rewrote Gollum.

Men

Aragorn

New Line/Saul Zaentz/Wing Nut/Kobal/Shutterstock

The heir of Isildur spends decades as a scruffy Ranger called Strider before taking the throne as King Elessar. Unlike the movie version, book Aragorn isn’t a reluctant king; he has Narsil reforged before the Fellowship even leaves Rivendell. In 2001, Viggo Mortensen made Aragorn into the ultimate underdog, who is really the biggest dog of all.

Ar-Pharazôn

Trystan Gravelle as Pharazôn. Prime Video

The last and proudest king of Númenor seizes the throne by forcing his cousin Míriel to marry him, then “captures” Sauron, who quickly ends up running the place. Ar-Pharazôn’s invasion of the Undying Lands gets Númenor drowned and himself buried under falling hills. The Rings of Power has expanded Pharazôn’s role into that of a conflicted king, who is mostly evil, but could be useful for a greater cause.

Boromir

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The eldest son of Gondor’s Steward tries to take the Ring by force, then redeems himself by dying to defend Merry and Pippin. Boromir isn’t a villain; he’s what happens when a good man believes the Ring could save his country. Sean Bean’s take on the role, infamously, was part of a long line of projects in which a character played by Bean was slain on screen. Would we have gotten Bean as Ned Stark in Game of Thrones if not for his turn in Fellowship?

Denethor II

New Line Cinema

Gondor’s Ruling Steward is a brilliant, proud man ruined by grief and a palantír Sauron used to feed him despair. Jackson’s movies make him a little reductive, sort of a pathetic tyrant. But he’s more formidable in the books.

Elendil

Lloyd Owen as Elendil Prime Video

Leader of the Faithful in Númenor, Elendil escapes the island’s destruction with his sons Isildur and Anárion and founds the kingdoms of Arnor and Gondor. He dies beside Gil-galad fighting Sauron, and his broken sword, Narsil, later becomes Aragorn’s Andúril.

Éomer

New Line Cinema

Théoden’s nephew and a Marshal of the Riddermark, Éomer is the blunt, loyal cavalry commander who becomes King of Rohan after his uncle dies. He’s also Éowyn’s brother, and by the end of the books, Aragorn’s sworn friend for life. Karl Urban made this guy unforgettable in The Two Towers.

Éowyn

Pierre Vinet/New Line/Saul Zaentz/Wing Nut/Kobal/Shutterstock

Stuck guarding the home front, the shieldmaiden of Rohan disguises herself as a rider, goes to war anyway, and kills the Witch-king with Merry’s help, turning an old prophecy into a loophole. Later, Éowyn marries Faramir and trades the sword for healing. Miranda Otto’s performance as Éowyn in The Two Towers and The Return of the King utterly redefined the character for the 21st Century. In 2024, she returned as the character to narrate the animated film The War of the Rohirrim.

Faramir

New Line Cinema

Boromir’s younger brother is the Gondor captain who, in the books, turns down the One Ring almost instantly: “I would not take this thing, if it lay by the highway.” Jackson’s films made him tempted, which honestly is one of the smarter changes in the film trilogy. Faramir still gets to be the good brother, but the Ring still remains scary when he’s around it.

Isildur

Harry Sinclair as Isildur in The Fellowship of the Ring. New Line Cinema

Elendil’s son cuts the One Ring from Sauron’s hand with the shards of Narsil, then refuses to destroy it. That one bad call gets him killed by orcs at the Gladden Fields and sets up the entire plot of The Lord of the Rings. Isildur is, in some ways, the original Anakin Skywalker; a guy who could have given up dark powers, but didn’t.

Tar-Míriel

Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Míriel in The Rings of Power. Prime Video

The rightful queen of Númenor is forced to marry Pharazôn, loses her throne to him, and drowns when the island sinks. Tolkien left her a sketch; The Rings of Power (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) fills her in as a blinded, embattled queen regent. Calling her the Princess Leia of the Second Age wouldn’t be quite right, but it wouldn’t be wrong either.

Théoden

New Line Cinema

The King of Rohan starts The Two Towers withered by Saruman’s influence and Wormtongue’s whispering, then rallies for Helm’s Deep and dies leading the charge at the Pelennor Fields. Jackson makes Théoden’s problems into a full-on possession. But, in the books, it’s mostly bad counsel and despair. Still, you need all versions of Théoden to strike a major blow for the good guys in The Two Towers.

Gríma Wormtongue

New Line Cinema

Théoden’s adviser is Saruman’s mole in Rohan, poisoning the king with slippery counsel. In the books, Gríma follows his master all the way to the Shire, where he finally snaps, kills Saruman, and gets shot down by hobbit archers. Wormtongue is a great archetypal character, the creepy guy who sits next to a ruler and ruins the entire world.

Mordor

Adar

Adar is one of The Rings of Power’s more dynamic inventions. Prime Video

Adar is a Rings of Power original: an Elf twisted by Morgoth into one of the first Uruks. As many fans have pointed out, he leans into a question Tolkien never fully explained: whether orcs have souls. Adar was a crucial part of The Rings of Power Season 2, and perhaps one of the best things about the show, period.

Sauron

Charlie Vickers as Sauron in Rings of Power Season 3. Prime Video

Let’s be clear: the title The Lord of the Rings refers to Sauron, a fallen Maia and Morgoth’s lieutenant who forged the One Ring. The Rings of Power gave him two fair faces: Halbrand, a Season 1 invention, and Annatar, straight from Tolkien. How can the titular Lord of the Rings not be number one on this list? Well, there are just too many important characters ahead of him!

Shelob

New Line Cineam

The giant spider of Cirith Ungol is the last child of Ungoliant, the monster who helped Morgoth destroy the Two Trees of Valinor. She stings Frodo; Sam fights her off. To make the timeline of the books less confusing, Peter Jackson moved the showdown from The Two Towers into The Return of the King.

The Witch-king of Angmar

Rankin/Bass Productions

The chief of the Nazgûl was once a mortal king who took one of the Nine; in the Third Age, he ruled Angmar and crushed what remained of the North Kingdom. A prophecy says no man will kill him, which works out great for Éowyn!

Wizards

The Dark Wizard (AKA Pallando)

Prime Video

Ciarán Hinds’ sinister sorcerer in Rhûn in The Rings of Power acts a lot like Christopher Lee’s Saruman, but back in 2024, showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne denied that he was Saruman. Turns out they were telling the truth. The Dark Wizard is actually Pallando, one of the five wizards sent to Middle-earth in the Second Age.

Gandalf

Ian McKellen as Gandalf in The Return of the King. New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

Gandalf isn’t just a guy with a staff; he’s Olórin, a Maia (basically an angel) sent as one of the Istari (Wizards) and forbidden to fight Sauron power-for-power. The Rings of Power confirmed its amnesiac Stranger was Gandalf in the Season 2 finale. Other than Tom Bombadil, Gandalf is one of the earliest characters Tolkien created.

Saruman

Pierre Vinet/New Line/Saul Zaentz/Wing Nut/Kobal/Shutterstock

The head of the White Council studies Sauron’s craft so long he decides he’d rather replace him. If you’ve only seen the theatrical cuts, you missed his pettiest move: in the books, he slinks off to wreck the Shire before Wormtongue kills him. Christopher Lee was, of course, the perfect Saruman, and one of the best things about the deeply flawed Hobbit trilogy is to see him at a time before the events of The Fellowship.

Other

Tom Bombadil

It’s merry old Tom! The singing, yellow-booted Eldest of the Old Forest is the one being the Ring has zero power over, and Tolkien deliberately left him an enigma. Jackson cut him from the films, but The Rings of Power finally put him onscreen in Season 2. Rory Kinnear has returned to the role in Season 3, in which Tom gets to say and do a few kooky things that remind us of why he’s so iconic. Because Tom Bombadil is Tolkien’s oldest fantasy character, who was later retconned into Middle-earth, he’ll always have a deeper magic and meaning beyond the borders of the LOTR saga.

Treebeard

New Line Cinema

The oldest of the Ents, the tree-shepherds of Fangorn Forest, Treebeard is, per Gandalf, the oldest living thing that still walks beneath the Sun. He’s slow to anger and still mourning the lost Entwives, but once he’s roused, Isengard is in trouble. It’s hard to believe that nobody has done walking trees better than Tolkien.

Smaug the Dragon

Rankin/Bass

You’d think there would be more dragons in Middle-earth than there are. But those creatures that the Ringwraiths ride, the Fell Beasts, aren’t really dragons at all. Dragons aren’t unheard of in the various books, but Smaug, from The Hobbit, is the most famous and the most important to the stories overall. The deeper canon tells us that dragons were probably created by Morgoth in the First Age, but the main detail about Smaug and Tolkien dragons in general is that they are intelligent.

But unlike other fantasy worlds, Tolkien uses dragons sparingly, making Smaug a stand-out character among other brilliant wizards, elves, heroes, and creatures.

The Rings of Power streams on Prime Video. The Hobbit trilogy and The Lord of the Rings trilogy stream on HBO Max.