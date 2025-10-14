Despite the mixed reception to 2021’s R-rated Mortal Kombat reboot, there’s been some cautious optimism surrounding its sequel, Mortal Kombat II. The upcoming film is set to right one of Mortal Kombat’s biggest missteps: the exclusion of fan favorite Johnny Cage in favor of an original lead. The Boys’ Karl Urban will bring Cage to life with gravitas and steely humor, making Mortal Kombat II one of the year’s most anticipated releases. At least, that was before Warner Bros. pushed the film back from October 2025 to May 2026.

Abruptly pulling Mortal Kombat II from the slate implies that Warner doesn’t have much faith in the franchise, but the shift might actually be a power move by the studio. There’s not much competition in late October aside from the odd awards contender, but Mortal Kombat II has an even bigger opportunity to dominate the box office next spring. Final Destination: Bloodlines, another R-rated Warner picture, grossed higher than any film in May this year. It’s clear the studio is hoping for similar success for Mortal Kombat II, but it’s also not waiting until 2026 to test audiences’ goodwill.

Mortal Kombat II is already getting a sequel. New Line Cinema

The wait for Mortal Kombat II may be a bit longer now, but a third film won’t be far behind. Warner’s New Line Cinema has already given the green light to Mortal Kombat III, with Jeremy Slater — who wrote and produced Mortal Kombat II — in talks to return. Per Deadline, the demand for Mortal Kombat II might have influenced both its new release date and its upcoming threequel. Its first red-band trailer drew far more views in just 24 hours than anticipated, setting a new record for R-rated teasers and signalling genuine excitement for the film.

If that buzz is any indication, Warner might have yet another blockbuster on its hands. 2021’s Mortal Kombat was a commercial success, relative to the circumstances of its release: it opened in theaters and premiered on HBO Max simultaneously, but raked in $84 million worldwide. Mortal Kombat II will face no such obstacles, so it could become another record-breaking release for Warner. The studio has been on a hot streak in 2025, with everything from Sinners to Weapons and Superman helping it make over $4 billion globally. Mortal Kombat II could carry that streak into 2026... and beyond.