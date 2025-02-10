Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning Trailer Reveals A Look At The Final Chapter

Mission: Impossible is coming back this year for not a Dead Reckoning but a Final Reckoning. Tom Cruise’s action franchise is ramping up with the sequel to Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, and this time, Ethan Hunt is taking on sentient AI foe The Entity once again, in what appears to be the final chapter for the IMF agent. At least, for now.

We now have a brand new look at the blockbuster, and it proves that the stakes are higher than ever: the fate of the entire planet rests in Ethan’s hands. Check out the full trailer below.

The new trailer certainly builds up Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning as the last movie of the franchise, with a somber series of quotes playing over a montage of jaw-dropping stunt after stunt. It ends with one final plea from Ethan Hunt: “I need you to trust me... one last time.” Each stunt looks incredible, but the most impressive being Cruise’s plane stunt, in which he hangs upside down from a small plane. If this is indeed the last movie in the franchise, that will certainly be a great way to send it off.

But will this movie say goodbye to the character that has carried the franchise for almost three decades? Cruise is hesitant to confirm or deny. “You gotta see the movie,” Cruise told Empire Magazine. “It’s a hard thing for me to discuss at the moment, because it really is something that you have to experience.” He does, however, promise an “epic, emotional journey of the entire franchise.”

Will Final Reckoning be the final chapter? Apparently, we’ll have to wait and see. Paramount Pictures

Director Chris McQuarrie said something similar, but, at the very least, assures that the movie isn’t false advertising. “It is, I hope, the satisfying conclusion to a 30-year story arc,” he says. “I’m pretty confident that people are going to feel that the title was appropriate.”

So while Final Reckoning may not be the final Mission: Impossible movie or even the final Mission: Impossible movie with Tom Cruise, it will at least be the final something.

Mission: Impossible — Final Reckoning premieres in theaters May 23, 2025.