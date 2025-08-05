When Michael Mann revealed that his script for Heat 2 had been completed and turned in to Warner Bros., it seemed like the many hurdles facing the film had finally been overcome. Mann has long been working hard to deliver a sequel to his 1995 crime thriller, and with a novelization published and public interest sufficiently stoked, the director has spent the past few years pushing for a big-screen adaptation.

But as promising as Mann’s March 2025 update might have been, it takes a lot more to make a movie than a first draft. There have been no concrete developments since March, and while no news is often good news, insiders suggest that troubles for Heat 2 remain.

The script for Heat 2 is complete, but needs help getting past the development stage. Warner Bros.

Puck reports that Warner Bros. is apparently pushing back against Mann’s projected budget, which initially stood at a whopping $200 million. Mann has since brought the budget down to around $170 million, but Warner executives are still wary about investing so much money. While the first Heat did well at the box office, there’s no telling how today’s audience will respond to a sequel 30 years in the making.

However, Puck also reports that Mann could get a lifeline from a major star. Leonardo DiCaprio is interested in taking on a role in Heat 2, while Apple — which previously teamed with both DiCaprio (on Killers of the Flower Moon) and Warner (on this year’s F1: The Movie) — is also considering coming aboard. If these pieces fall into place, then Heat 2 has a much stronger chance of escaping development purgatory.

It’s not clear who DiCaprio would play, as Heat 2 serves as both a prequel and a sequel to the original film. But he’s a bankable star, and his involvement could go a long way to cultivating the buzz this film needs. It’s a shame that such a beloved classic needs to pull so many strings to get a sequel, but the industry is much different from what it was in 1995. Directors need to work even harder to get passion projects made, but with Mann at the wheel, it will hopefully be worth the effort.