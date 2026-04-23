42 Years Later, An Iconic Crime Thriller Reboot Is Going Back To Its Roots

The buddy cop formula is timeless. If you have one guy who works by the book and another who plays by his own rules, their hijinks will inevitably be riveting regardless of whether they’re solving crimes in the distant past or the far-off future. But while some of our most iconic buddy cop duos get updated to suit the times, other stories are forever tied to their setting, and attempting to update them would just feel wrong.

That’s certainly the case for Miami Vice, which, even in the contemporary 2006 movie directed by Michael Mann, still dripped with its initial setting. Now, another movie adaptation with an all-star cast will bring the story back to its natural habitat.

Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler will star as Tubbs and Crockett, roles originally played by Philip Michael Thomas and Don Johnson. Universal TV/Kobal/Shutterstock

According to Deadline, Michael B. Jordan and Austin Butler will take on the roles of Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs and James “Sonny” Crockett in Miami Vice ‘85, a new movie adaptation of the original series directed by F1’s Joseph Kosinski and written by Nightcrawler’s Dan Gilroy.

The movie, according to its official description, “explores the glamour and corruption of mid-’80s Miami in an all-new version of Miami Vice, inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the landmark Universal Television series that influenced culture and set the style in everything from fashion to filmmaking.” The iconic show followed two undercover cops as they dove into the seedy underbelly of Miami, and even if you’ve never seen it, you’ve definitely heard the theme song.

Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx starred in Michael Mann’s gritty Miami Vice reboot. Globe Photos/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

That the description highlights the pilot and first season specifically is interesting. The pilot alone provides plenty of source material — as was common at the time, Miami Vice launched with a two-hour TV movie. Season 1 was your typical case-of-the-week structure, with guest stars that included Pam Grier, Ed O’Neill, Ellen Greene, and Bruce Willis, so we’ll have to see how those one-off stories influence a single feature-length movie.

The very fact that the movie is called Miami Vice ‘85 certainly signals its intent. While Michael Mann’s version updated the timeline and focused on its gritty crime thriller elements, we’ve now reached the point where the most refreshing take on the source material is actually the nostalgic one. With multiple A-listers attached to such an ‘80s project, you’d better get your banana clips and Members Only jackets ready.

Miami Vice ‘85 hits theaters on August 6, 2027.