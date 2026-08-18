Marvel’s Most Exciting New Movie Finally Has A Release Date

It’s a good time for Ryan Gosling. Fresh off an original sci-fi story (and knitwear trend) with Project Hail Mary, he’s now splitting his time between a new Star Wars movie, Star Wars: Starfighter, and a new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Ghost Rider.

While Starfighter has been in the works for a while, Ghost Rider was a surprise (if much-rumored) announcement at San Diego Comic-Con, and when it was finally announced late last month, it didn’t even have a release date. That’s now changed, so you can mark your calendar for when the Spirit of Vengeance will make his MCU debut.

Ryan Gosling joined Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige on stage at San Diego Comic-Con. John Salangsang/Shutterstock

What is the Ghost Rider Release Date?

According to Variety, Disney has slated Ghost Rider for July 28, 2028, meaning we have nearly two years to wait. That’s a long time, but at least the project won’t be rushed. It’s not even the MCU movie that’s the furthest away on the calendar — Black Panther 3 won’t premiere until December 5, 2028.

That means there will be at least three different MCU movies in 2028, as a still-untitled X-Men movie is set for May. The MCU’s scheduling has been a little scattershot lately: while only one MCU movie premiered in 2024, three arrived in 2025, and two are scheduled for this year. Next year, we’re only getting one big movie — Avengers: Secret Wars — and then 2028 will be crowded.

Ghost Rider was previously portrayed by Nicolas Cage in Ghost Rider (2007) and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2012). Courtesy Of Sony Pictures Image/Globe Photos/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Will Ghost Rider Actually Come Out in 2028?

As with most Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, a release date isn’t a guarantee. The long saga of Mahershala Ali’s Blade movie recently came to a bitter end, wrapping up nearly a decade’s worth of delays, excuses, and regrets. But there haven’t been many other delayed MCU projects, especially when compared to the DC Universe, so the road for this biker may be clear. Ryan Gosling is a proven box office draw, and by the time 2028 rolls around, he’s going to be so much more than just Ken.

Ghost Rider hits theaters on July 28, 2028.