After more than 15 years, the Marvel Cinematic Universe formula isn’t a never-ending machine for churning out blockbusters; it’s an entire genre to itself. These action-packed, glitzy epics full of superheroes and quips are no longer limited to the MCU; you can see them across all sorts of franchises like Jurassic Park, Jumanji, Ghostbusters, and even Pixar movies.

Now, a new franchise is throwing its hat into the ring: Masters of the Universe. The classic cartoon franchise is getting a high-budget live-action remake, and it plays exactly by the Marvel rulebook. Check out the trailer for the film below:

There are some fun lore lies in this trailer, like the MGM lion being replaced by Battle Cat, but the majority of the trailer is focused on the central story of Adam Glenn (Nicholas Galitzine), the lost prince of Eternia, forced to live in hiding on Earth. It’s up to him to travel back to his homeland and wrench power away from the evil skull-faced villain Skeletor (Jared Leto).

Basically, the story of this newish take on Masters of the Universe is like the story of Thor if he were also Peter Quill, and the trailer smacks of the MCU vibe, including the culture shock jokes, plenty of muddy blue-and-orange color grading, fated weapons, and catchphrases. There’s even a big dark villain reveal, as this trailer is the first time that we’ve heard Leto’s Skeletor voice. After Galitzine’s He-Man shouts the familiar phrase “I have the power!” we can hear Skeletor saying “You may have the power... But you're too scared to use it.”

Nicholas Galitzine’s He-Man brings classic Marvel hero energy into the latest heroic franchise endeavor. Amazon MGM Studios

But in 2026, is forming your movie to be exactly like an MCU movie a smart strategy? The term “superhero fatigue” has been thrown around a lot in recent years, but with James Gunn’s new revamp of the DC Universe and the upcoming Avengers movies, it looks like we’re about to witness a resurgence.

In a way, Masters of the Universe could serve as the ultimate litmus test for new franchises in this era of cinema. If it succeeds, then the genre isn’t completely oversaturated, and even the classic formula from a decade ago has proven it can still bring in audiences. However, if it doesn’t, then it means this genre, as we know it has to evolve into something else entirely. Movies always have to innovate to keep fresh; that’s what keeps progress going. But perhaps, the good, old-fashioned epic action of a classic superheroic sci-fi fantasy origin story can prove that this old strategy can still be a winning one.

Masters of the Universe premieres in theaters on June 5, 2026.