Marvel Phase 4 theory reveals how the Infinity Saga created the X-Men

Now that Disney has the rights to the X-Men, Marvel fans have wondered whether Phase Four will finally include the beloved mutants in its blockbuster movies. Speculation is making the rounds that upcoming Disney+ series Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision might offer the first clues to the mutants’ arrival. Now, a bold new theory argues the Infinity Stones will be the catalyst for the X-Men’s introduction into the MCU.

Reddit user JayNotAtAll surmises the stones will activate the mutant gene, which is also known as the X-gene. The first example of this occurred when the Mind Stone was used to give Wanda and Pietro Maximoff their powers in Age of Ultron.

While the film suggests the Mind Stone’s energy gave the Maximoff twins their formidable powers, the theorist isn't convinced, and instead suggests the Mind Stone activated their dormant X-genes, bringing their powers to light.

Wanda and Pietro Maximoff were the first "mutants" in the MCU. Marvel Studios

What’s more, the theorist aruges the stones will introduce mutants by way of the Celestials. Thanks to the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and the upcoming Eternals, we know that the Celestials are some of the oldest and most powerful entities in the universe.

With that in mind, it’s possible we'll soon learn the Celestials experimented on the earliest humans, providing them with an inactive X-gene. In the comics, the Celestials engaged in genetic experimentation, and we know that they're familiar with the Infinity Stones. In this scenario, the Infinity Stones’ energies are the key to unlocking the mutant gene.

The events of Avengers: Endgame may have sped up the process. Here's how: the combined energies from the stones, emitted during Thanos’ snap, may have activated the X-gene in millions of people. Think about it. Armed with the Infinity Gauntlet, Thanos had all five of the Infinity Stones at his disposal. Perhaps the collective energy reverberated to activate those who possess the X-gene, awakening their mutant powers.

Will Marvel's Phase Four finally give us MCU Wolverine? 20th Century Fox

A previous fan theory speculated that the X-Men were descendants of the Deviants, an early group of humans created by the Celestials. Due to an experiment gone wrong, the Deviants became disfigured because of mutations. It’s possible these beings may have evolved to become modern-day mutants.

Either way, the Celestials and the Infinity Stones seem to play a pivotal role in the X-Men’s arrival. While it’s still unclear if The Eternals will even acknowledge the Infinity Stones in the film, this Phase Four theory offers a clever way to introduce the X-Men by making use of the MCU’s existing mythology.