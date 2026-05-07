Since DC Comics first introduced the concept with 1961’s Flash of Two Worlds and then refined the idea with 1985’s seminal Crisis on Infinite Earths, the multiverse has become a genre-specific staple of superhero comics, allowing storytellers to present unique and varied takes on everlasting characters and worlds that audiences have grown familiar with. It didn’t take long for the idea to spread across the industry – Marvel introduced their own version of a multiverse shortly afterwards, and the success of the concept led to ideas such as DC’s Elseworlds imprint and the Marvel What If? stories, both beloved series, at each company are dedicated to exploring their respective universes in ways never before seen.

All these decades later, despite criticisms thrown at the trope, it seems like the multiverse will simply never perish in superhero storytelling. The Ultimate Universe, which began at the turn of the century in the year 2000, was Marvel’s attempt at modernizing and streamlining their decades of continuity for new audiences (it worked so well that it partially formed the basis for the MCU, which has now introduced its own multiverse), and recently, DC launched the Absolute Universe, a similar separate modernization with an emphasis on darker stories. Now it appears like Marvel is taking a page from their book, with a mysterious announcement that teases the impending arrival of a brand new universe.

The Marvel Midnight tease from Marvel Comics. Marvel

An official announcement from Marvel Comics earlier today teased the introduction of the ominous-sounding “Midnight Universe,” a brand new publishing line arriving sometime this Fall. Details on the announcement were incredibly light, with the only reveals being a mysterious poster bearing the Midnight name, a Fall 2026 release date, and a mysterious tagline: “The light had its turn.”

At first glance, there are a couple of different things this could be. The emphasis on darkness could be less literal and more metaphorical; Midnight could be an answer to DC Comics’ Absolute line, which emphasizes a darker tone and a more nihilistic depiction of the world (courtesy of being created by DC’s resident God of Evil, Darkseid). The Ultimate Universe certainly got darker as it went on under the guidance of Kick-Ass creator Mark Millar, but that wasn’t necessarily the intention when it started out – after the conclusion of Marvel’s recent revival of the Ultimate Universe, maybe this is them going back to the drawing board and starting from scratch with a harsher atmosphere in mind, something akin to the Marvel Knights relaunch of the late 90s/early 2000s which emphasized grittier stories revolving around characters like The Punisher and Daredevil.

The Marvel Knights imprint practically saved certain characters like Daredevil in the late 90s by giving writers the space to tell darker, edgier stories. Marvel Comics

There’s also a short-lived storyline from 2021 named Dark Ages, in which a villain named The Unmaker destroys all technology on Earth, plunging the world into perpetual darkness with civilization reverting back to the level of the 1800s. It’s probably unlikely that this is what Midnight's is, but the tagline could be a reference to the fact that Midnight will be a universe devoid of light or electricity.

Truthfully, the most likely answer is that the Midnight Universe will actually not be an “alternate” universe at all, and might actually be Marvel returning to one of their original roots: horror comics. In the 1950s, after the end of WWII superhero comics began to wane in popularity, paving the way for successful comics focused on horror elements such as Marvel Tales, The Tomb of Dracula, and Werewolf by Night. These comics were wildly popular all the way up through the late 70s, and even now, characters and ideas introduced in them (like Blade the Vampire Slayer or Count Dracula himself) still pop up on the mainstream superhero side of things.

Marvel has a longstanding history of horror comics and the Midnight Universe could be a modern continuation of that lineage. Marvel Comics

Whether or not the Midnight Universe is a new superhero imprint or a dedicated horror publishing line, it still continues the homegrown comic book trend of the multiverse, as there’s a high chance that if Midnight is successful, it’ll receive a proper universal designation (the same way that the MCU has been labeled Earth-199999 and canonically exists in the larger multiverse). Stories of alternate worlds have been a trope in comics longer than it hasn’t been at this point, and with Avengers: Doomsday looming on the horizon, it doesn’t appear that the two will be separated anytime soon.

Marvel Midnight launches Fall 2026.