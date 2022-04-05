'Mandalorian' Season 3 theory brings back an iconic prequels villain

Like so many protagonists before him, The Mandalorian’s hero is no longer the mysterious figure he began as. First of all, we know his name now: Din Djarin. And we know he’s a foundling, rescued from the planet Aq Vetina and raised by the Children of the Watch, a strict Mandalorian sect that follows the “Way of the Mandalorian.”

But there’s still a lot we don’t know, like what threat Din Djarin was facing on Aq Vetina that led him to need rescuing. This fan theory may have the answer.

Redditor UkrainianGrooveMetal has a complex — but understandable — theory as to why Mando faced a deadly threat despite living in a relatively quiet planet. The secret? Darth Maul and General Grievous.

The Star Wars canon comics Son of Dathomir chronicle adventures adapted from unproduced scripts for Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Specifically, the series covers the complex confrontation between Darth Maul, Count Dooku, and General Grievous, three of the minor villains from the Star Wars prequels.

Maul is dragged away from General Grievous slaying his mother in Son of Dathomir #4, published in 2018. Marvel Comics

The saga follows Darth Maul as he leads the Death Watch and the Shadow Collective with the hopes of defeating his former master, Darth Sidious. But his plan fails, and Sidious uses Maul to lure out Mother Talzin, leader of the Dathomirian Nightsisters. General Grievous slaughters Talzin, and Maul is forced to retreat with the Death Watch.

This leads us to the theory. What if, after this confrontation, Maul and the Death Watch went into hiding on Aq Vetina, but General Grievous sought them out, forcing another fight that endangered civilians? Therefore, the Death Watch were able to find young Mando and rescue him from General Grievous’ wrath.

A young Din Djarin is rescued by the Death Watch in The Mandalorian Season 1. Lucasfilm

What does this mean for The Mandalorian? Well, we’ve already seen a flashback of Mando’s rescue from his home planet, but we never get the context of that scene. Maybe, in The Mandalorian Season 3, we’ll see another flashback of this moment and how it affects Star Wars politics as a whole.

It’s clear that flashbacks are always going to be a part of Star Wars live-action television, and leaks state that we’ll see multiple Mandalorians in Season 3. Could some of these be the Death Watch members that gave Mando his fresh start? It would make sense, especially considering he’s now gearing up to possibly lead the Mandalorians into a new age.