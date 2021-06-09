For The Mandalorian, filming is a top-secret process. Thanks to the cutting-edge approach this Disney+ series takes with its production, the set is entirely self-contained, meaning there’s little hope of sneaky set photo leaks or location reveals.

That’s how rumors like “Pedro Pascal stormed off the set halfway through Season 2” get started — there’s no way to disprove them. However, that veil of secrecy works both ways. While there’s no assurance that filming is going off without a hitch, there’s also no way to tell if those involved with the Mandalorian are not filming, meaning an entire project could be created under the radar.

However, we may finally have some news about the Mandalorian Season 3 release date. An all-star interview with Pascal and an insider tweet both seem to imply Lucasfilm has something enticing in store for Star Wars fans that could even arrive before The Mandalorian Season 3.

As part of Vanity Fair’s Actors on Actors series, Ewan McGregor interviewed fellow Star Wars heartthrob Pedro Pascal as both actors prepare to return to the galaxy far, far away in different capacities. (Pascal in yet another season of The Mandalorian, and McGregor in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi.)

In the interview, McGregor asked Pascal if The Mandalorian started filming Season 3 yet. “We haven’t shot a third season... but confidentially, no, I shouldn’t say.” Pascal said, quickly backpedaling.

In response to this clip, insider Jordan Maison insisted The Mandalorian is in fact still filming. To clarify, he tweeted that “filming has been going on for a bit, something else might be going on too. Maybe a reason it wouldn’t technically be considered ‘Season 3.’”

Between this insider info and Pascal’s self-censoring, it certainly appears that the actor is filming something for The Mandalorian, but possibly not Season 3 and potentially not even a project that would be considered part of the Mandalorian television continuity.

So, what could that project be? There are three major theories.

3. A Book of Boba Fett crossover

Our first glimpse of The Book of Boba Fett. Lucasfilm

Technically, the next addition to the Star Wars live-action canon will be Boba Fett’s crossover, The Book of Boba Fett, as teased in a Mandalorian post-credits scene. Considering the history Boba Fett and Din Djarin have together, perhaps Pascal was filming a crossover cameo or another sort of appearance that will bring The Book of Boba Fett further into the Mando-verse.

The new spinoff is due to arrive in December and only wrapped filming recently; series star Ming-Na Wen tweeted about wrap gifts on Tuesday. In other words, there’s been plenty of time for Din Djarin to squeeze in an appearance.

2. A Mandalorian movie

Could Mando make the jump to the silver screen? Lucasfilm

With theaters opening back up, Lucasfilm may be eyeing a return to the box office, and what better character to make a big-screen debut than the one responsible for reinventing Star Wars television?

A Mandalorian movie could cash in on the built-in audience surrounding Disney+ while introducing another section of the fandom to the new world of Star Wars without requiring them to subscribe to Disney+. We already know The Mandalorian’s world will be explored at length between the many Star Wars spinoffs in development, so a jump to the big screen isn’t out of the question.

1. A Holiday Special

Star Wars’ worst mistake could use a refresher. Lucasfilm

If Lucasfilm is going to develop anything in secret, a holiday special seems like the most logical option — but, viewed another way, also a rather chaotic choice. The original Star Wars Holiday Special, which aired back in 1978, is considered unequivocally to be the worst Star Wars work ever (yes, even compared to The Rise of Skywalker). While the words “holiday special” understandably provoke a fight-or-flight response in any Star Wars fan who remembers the original special, it may be time for some image repair.