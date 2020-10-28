Who are Baby Yoda's parents? Mandalorian fans reveal a shocking prediction

The center of The Mandalorian is, without a doubt, Baby Yoda. As the adorable McGuffin of Season 1, he was fought after, sought after, and taken care of by a whole host of characters, and with Season 2 mere days away, we'll surely see more. But while we know Baby Yoda is precious and important to the fate of the galaxy, we still don't know much about his background. In order to get some answers, Inverse asked over 1500 Mandalorian fans who they think Baby Yoda's parents could be. Here's what they said.

5. Yaddle and someone else

Yaddle as part of the Jedi Council. Lucasfilm

When it comes to "Yodas", as these green creatures are known among fans, there are only three examples in all of Star Wars canon: Yoda, Baby Yoda, and Yaddle. 28 Inverse readers think she's Baby Yoda's mom. While next to nothing is known about Yaddle, it's certainly possible. While she spent only a short time on the Jedi Council, replaced by Shaak Ti, she must have been a very knowledgable Jedi and therefore would know exactly how important Baby Yoda would turn out to be.

4. Yoda and someone else

The original puppet Yoda in 'Phantom Menace' Lucasfilm

Baby Yoda's namesake has loomed over the entire Star Wars franchise, from A New Hope to Rise of Skywalker. Could his descendant now be the breakout star of The Mandalorian? 61 Inverse readers think so. It certainly seems to be the simplest explanation, considering what we know of Yoda's species. However, as Baby Yoda was born a handful of years before the events of the prequel trilogy, surely that would have come up in conversations with Anakin, who was born the same year as Baby Yoda.

3. Yoda and Yaddle

Did Yoda have a secret Jedi dalliance? Lucasfilm

Both of those theories may not have that much evidence behind them, but combined, it's hard to see why it wouldn't work as an explanation. 135 readers thought Yoda and Yaddle are Baby Yoda's parents. From a purely practical point of view, as a male-female pair of the species who were both on the council at the time, it would be the prime opportunity to create a child with some powerful Force genetics. However, knowing the Jedi's rules on romance in general, this may have been an illicit love affair.

2. He was born of the Force, like Anakin Skywalker

Anakin's conception as depicted in the 'Darth Vader' comics. Marvel Comics

Coincidences are rare when the Force is involved, so the fact Baby Yoda was born the same year as Anakin Skywalker suggests the two are intrinsically linked. 321 Star Wars fans think Baby Yoda was conceived the same way as Anakin, seemingly manifested by the Force itself. If this is the true origin of Baby Yoda, he's far more powerful than first thought. It also would explain why Moff Gideon is seeking him so feverishly: he's linked to Darth Vader himself.

1. The Mandalorian will never answer this question

Could Baby Yoda remain one of Star Wars's mysteries? Lucasfilm

In a move indicative of a fandom still bitter about knowing nothing about Snoke, an overwhelming majority of responses to this question simply thought The Mandalorian would never reveal Baby Yoda's origins. A whopping 912 Inverse readers thought his background would remain cloudy for the rest of the series. It's true that Star Wars does like to leave some of its lore up to interpretation, but never revealing who Baby Yoda came from would be a huge disappointment.

Then again, does it really matter who Baby Yoda's birth parents are now he's in a clan of two? Maybe Din Djarin is the only parental figure that truly matters to his story and to The Mandalorian's.