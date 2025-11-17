Nintendo has unveiled the first official look at Sony’s Legend of Zelda movie, and it’s already everything fans could reasonably hope for.

The studio’s announcement comes just days after production for The Legend of Zelda began in New Zealand. Fans wasted little time discovering the film’s shooting location, sharing clips of its cast in full makeup and costuming. It’s not an ideal way to see live-action Link and Zelda for the first time, but Nintendo’s response was swift, as Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto took to the Nintendo Today app to unveil an official sneak peek at the characters.

“Filming is underway for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda in a lush, natural setting,” Miyamoto said. His post included individual photos of Bo Bragason, who’ll play Princess Zelda, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link, each in full regalia. “I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen,” Miyamoto continued.

Our first look at Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Bo Bragason in The Legend of Zelda. Sony Pictures

While The Legend of Zelda is a long way off from its 2027 release date, these first-look images might give us an idea of what director Wes Ball has in mind. Nintendo hasn’t revealed any specific plot details, or even which game the film will take most of its inspiration from. Based on the choice in costumes, it could be a hodgepodge of different influences. Link’s tunic resembles the one he wears in the 2006 game Twilight Princess, while Zelda seems to be wearing the Champion’s Tunic worn by Link in Breath of the Wild, a much more recent title that helped revitalize the franchise.

There’s a good chance that Zelda will borrow a little something from each of the saga’s most popular installments, most of which exist within their own individual universes rather than telling an interconnected story. A lot of video game adaptations take that same approach, although the strategy’s success rate is another matter, so focusing on a specific story (or crafting an original one) may be the wisest option here.

If Ball wants to draw in the loyalists and the Zelda novices in one fell swoop, it would make sense to adapt the look and feel of a more modern and accessible game. Again, it’ll be some time before we see his plans in motion, but for now, Nintendo’s first look is more than enough to keep the faith alive.

The Legend of Zelda premieres in theaters on May 7, 2027.