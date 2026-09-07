Things are not what they seem in the town of Rushville, Nebraska. The small backwater town where Lanterns’ Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) have been investigating a mysterious mass shooting seems to be perfectly normal until Jordan starts poking his head around. He quickly finds an alien hiding in human form, and piques the interest of shady, wealthy rancher William Macon (Garret Dillahunt), who seems to hold huge sway over the whole town.

But one person he doesn’t seem to have influence over is his wife, Zoe (Poorna Jagannathan), who hopped into bed (or, er, car) with John as soon as he arrived in town. As Hal and John get closer to William — who happens to be the father-in-law of Sheriff Kerry (Kelly Macdonald) — John and Zoe continue their illicit affair. But Episode 4 of Lanterns just threw a wrench into this already complicated situation with an explosive (literally) revelation that shatters everything we know about Zoe and this small town of Rushville.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Lanterns Episode 4.

Zoe’s true nature is finally revealed. HBO Max

The longer Hal and John have stayed in Rushville, the deeper the mystery has become. The alien that Hal had interrogated, Waylon Sanders, had turned out to be from a race of aliens who were all but extinguished by a shape-shifting android known as a Manhunter. Sanders’ allies had kidnapped John and given him 48 hours to find the Manhunter, or they would destroy Rushville.

In Episode 4, John returns to Rushville and eventually meets with Zoe at a seedy motel for a late-night liaison. But the last few minutes of the episode turns everything we know upside down. Zoe transforms, revealing herself to be the Manhunter that the aliens were hunting. But before we can even process this, she flies outside, headfirst into an explosion outside of the motel. So, does Zoe make it?

“I die!” Poorna Jagannathan tells Inverse.

Maybe the Manhunters in Lanterns aren’t quite so bad. DC Comics

Well, that puts that to bed. But it also opens up dozens more questions about Zoe: Why was she hiding out in Rushville? How much did her husband William know? And is she really the genocidal android that the aliens hunting her have presented her as? Thankfully, the non-chronological structure of the series — which has been flashing back between 2006, 2016, 2026 and beyond — will allow us even more revelations about the Manhunter, and perhaps give more insight into how she ended up building a life for herself in Rushville as Zoe. Jagannathan teases as much, describing the Manhunter as “a victim to their own circumstance, their own programming, and nothing more, nothing else.”

“What I love about the show is that it upends the genre itself,” she adds. “It is the fact that you can have a superhero be so flawed, and sometimes the only thing left is just the fact that they have the ring, but they're as flawed as any one of them. And for the villain, there's such a humanity behind the manhunter.”

Lanterns releases new episodes on Sundays on HBO Max.