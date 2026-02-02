Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 4 Is Streaming Sooner Than You Think

The last episode of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was a real doozy. After two episodes of watching Dunk just try and get his name in contention for a tourney, Episode 3 brought Dunk and Egg face to face with Aerion Targaryen, the cruelest of the family members living at that time. That episode taught us two things: first, Egg is actually Aegon Targaryen, the youngest brother of Aerion, and second, Dunk has really pissed off Aerion, and that’s not a good sign for his future.

So what’s next for these two characters now that their secrets are out? We’ll be able to find out sooner than normal.

The big cliffhanger from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 3 will be answered sooner than usual. HBO

HBO’s big night has always been Sunday. Game of Thrones premiered on Sunday night, as did House of the Dragon, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is no different. However, in early February, there’s another event that steals the spotlight during a Sunday evening: the Super Bowl. If you’re a football fan — or just trying to catch the commercials and trailers — you shouldn’t have to choose between the Big Game and the Big Knight.

To avoid this conflict, HBO is releasing its Sunday night lineup two days earlier on Friday. That means that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 4, originally slated to premiere on Sunday, February 8, will instead be available to stream on Friday, February 6 on HBO Max.

We’ll get to see the fallout of Egg’s Targaryen secret on February 6. HBO

That’s not the only difference. While A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is usually only available to stream after the episode airs on HBO at 7:00 p.m. PT/10:00 p.m. ET, this Friday it will be available to stream at midnight PT/3:00 a.m. ET, and won’t air on the HBO channel until the usual time on Sunday night.

So while this series has usually been a late-night indulgence for the end of the weekend, now you can watch it as soon as you wake up on Friday morning. There are only a few days between now and when we can figure out Ser Duncan the Tall will answer for his attack against Aerion Targaryen.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 4 premieres on HBO Max on Friday, February 6 at midnight PT/3:00 a.m. ET.