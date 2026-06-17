Nothing looks or feels as good as a Studio Ghibli movie. The storied animation studio, whose acclaimed filmography has been shaped by master filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki, has mastered a kind of style that can never be replicated, and it’s turned its films (rightfully) into classics. There’s an alchemy to the way Ghibli characters move, a hypnotic bent to its depiction of nature. It makes the idea of a remake feel utterly unnecessary — but as the years pass and Ghibli’s films get older, it’s all but inevitable. What’s more, a handful are also based on preexisting works (think Miyazaki’s Kiki’s Delivery Service and Howl’s Moving Castle), making the idea all the more plausible.

One Ghibli classic has already gotten the live-action treatment: in 2014, The Grudge director Takashi Shimizu helmed a feature-length adaptation of Kiki’s Delivery Service. And soon, the same story will be remade again.

12 years after its last adaptation, Kiki’s Delivery Service is coming to the small screen. Studios Ghibli

BBC Studios is collaborating with the UK-based production company Wheel in Motion, alongside Japanese book publisher Kadokawa Corporation, to bring Kiki to the small screen. Rather than pull any inspiration from the Ghibli film, the TV remake will go straight to the source, adapting the first of eight novels by author Eiko Kadono. Per Variety, its first season will tell the story of Kiki’s Delivery Service across 10 half-hour episodes — and judging by the studios involved, it’ll most likely deliver an English-language version of the tale.

Kiki’s Delivery Service follows the adventures of its titular 13-year-old witch as she embarks on her first solo adventure. Though she descends from a long line of witches, she has to prove that she can live independently without help from any other magic users. With only her talking cat, Jiji, at her side, Kiki settles in the town of Koriko and sets up a delivery business. Kadono’s first Kiki novel follows a year in its heroine’s life; as it’s divvied up into 11 chapters, each focused on a problem for Kiki to solve, it’s near-perfect series material.

Screenwriter Irena Brignull (The Boxtrolls, Netflix’s The Little Prince) will adapt the novel for BBC, so this remake should be in great hands. It might not capture quite the same magic as Miyazaki’s adaptation, but after almost 40 years, a new take on the classic can’t hurt.

Miyazaki’s Kiki’s Delivery Service is currently streaming on HBO Max.