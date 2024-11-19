Dogma may be the ultimate underground classic of the ‘90s, if only because it’s nearly impossible to access the film in the streaming era. According to director Kevin Smith, Dogma’s inaccessibility can be chalked up to ongoing rights issues with Miramax and Harvey Weinstein. This October, however, Smith announced that the dispute had officially been resolved. The new rightsholders are interested in reappraising the film, which featured Ben Affleck and Matt Damon as fallen angels locked out of heaven.

“The company that bought it, we met with them a couple months ago,” Smith told That Hashtag Show. “They were like, ‘Would you be interested in re-releasing it and touring it like you did with your movies?’ I said ‘100%, are you kidding me? Touring a movie that I know people like, and it’s sentimental and nostalgic? We’ll clean up.’”

Just a month after that update, Dogma is embarking on a slow but steady comeback tour. Smith screened the film for audiences at last week’s Vulture Festival, just in time for its 25th anniversary. The filmmaker also revealed that he’s been tinkering with ideas for a potential sequel, saying, “Some people will be like, ‘Don’t f*cking touch it. You’ll ruin it. And I’m here to tell you: I will. I’m f*cking tickled. I found a way in.”

25 years after Dogma’s release, Smith reveals that he’s “found a way in” to a potential sequel. Miramax

Per Deadline, Smith is also searching for a way to bring back Affleck and Damon. “Expect a cameo from them — more than a f*cking cameo,” he told the Vulture Festival crowd. “The only way we get a Dogma sequel made is if they’re there.”

As exciting as this update will be to Dogma fans, it’s important to note that production hasn’t officially begun on a sequel. Smith clarified the status of Dogma 2 with a post on Twitter.

“I said I started writing a sequel in my head on Thursday night. So a Dogma sequel script is eventually happening… but that doesn’t mean a movie is getting made necessarily. And while I plan to include [the characters] Bartleby and Loki, I’ve not spoken to Ben or Matt about it yet.”

Smith’s choice of words is notable; while he’s clearly excited to return to Dogma, it may be some time before his efforts bear fruit. Smith still has to get a script out of his head and onto the page, and while he seemed sure that Affleck and Damon would be interested in returning for a sequel, their interest could make or break Dogma 2’s chances of success. The film could definitely happen, but it may be some time before fans get a more concrete update. Still, Smith’s latest update is certainly intriguing, and at least the original film is finding a second life.