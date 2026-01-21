A caper is always better with two. Batman and Robin, Jake and Finn, Thelma and Louise. Why do you think Shaggy and Scooby were always paired together when the gang split up? This is especially true in comedy, with duos ranging from Laurel and Hardy to Key and Peele taking their place in comedy history. Now, a major comedy duo is reviving a classic horror-comedy made by their Old Hollywood equivalents, right down to reusing the title.

SNL star Kenan Thompson has a sports-based talk show on Amazon Prime Video called Good Sports that he usually hosts with Kevin Hart, but Thompson’s old All That and Kenan and Kel partner, Kel Mitchell, recently filled in as co-host. During their show, Thompson announced a new project bringing together the Good Burger co-stars: a reboot movie dubbed Kenan and Kel Meet Frankenstein.

If the title sounds familiar, that’s because it’s an update of the 1948 movie Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein, a horror-comedy hit that took advantage of a recent merger by introducing the two popular comedians to a fan-favorite monster. The title isn’t the only thing this new movie has in common with its midcentury predecessor; Variety describes the plot as following “two delivery drivers whose routine drop-off takes a terrifying turn when they arrive at a creepy, out-of-place castle and accidentally awaken Frankenstein’s monster — turning an ordinary night into a fight for survival.”

That’s very similar to the Abbott and Costello movie, where the duo play baggage clerks roped into delivering crates to a wax museum, only to find themselves face-to-face with Frankenstein’s monster, Bela Lugosi’s Dracula, and the Wolf Man.

Kenan and Kel were Nickelodeon stars who recently reunited in the 2023 sequel to Good Burger. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Hollywood has been going through a Frankenstein phase — 2023 had Poor Things, 2024 had Lisa Frankenstein, 2025 had Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein, 2026 will give us The Bride, and Sebastian Stan is set to play a dual role in the upcoming Frankenstein in Romania. But while the more dramatic takes may bring the story back to its Universal Monster roots, this update proves that any popular character is inevitably going to get mocked.