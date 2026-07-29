Jumanji was a children’s book written by the author of The Polar Express, and then it was a hit family film that terrified impressionable children in 1995. Now, 30 years later, it’s a blockbuster film franchise starring major movie stars as video game characters. That’s quite the evolution, but while the story and technology have changed, the original idea’s roots are still there.

That was underlined in the teaser for the next — and possibly last — Jumanji movie, Jumanji: Open World. After the new movies changed Jumanji from a board game to an RPG and set the adventure within the game itself, it seemed like Jumanji was finally going to enter our world again. But the trailer shows that’s only half the story; check it out below.

The new trailer opens with the four established player characters: Dwayne Johnson as Dr. Bravestone, Jack Black as Professor Oberon, Kevin Hart as Mouse Finbar, and Karen Gillan as Ruby Roundhouse. But this time, they’re in our world, and they’re stuck in demo mode without any player controlling them, which is why Dr. Bravestone is inexplicably Spanish.

This is a refreshing choice for a franchise that was in danger of growing stale. Past chapters have focused on other characters embodying these avatars, so it’s nice to not only see them as themselves for once, but to see the world of Jumanji enter our world, just like the original book and movie.

Dr. Bravestone gets maternal when he’s embodied by Spencer’s mom Janic. Sony Pictures Entertainment

However, the teaser’s back half reverses course. These players are put back in the video game, but instead of being controlled by protagonist Spencer and his friends, they’re controlled by his family. So we now have Spencer’s mom in the body of Dwayne Johnson comforting her son in the body of Kevin Hart, who proclaims he’s now “a Black grown-up!” It’s all a little confusing.

So while part of Open World is paying homage to the premise of the original Jumanji, it looks like the story will mostly follow the same formula as the rest of the reboot. It won’t be a full return to tradition like the first trailer suggested, but this current formula works, so it’s a low-risk choice. If Open World really is the final Jumanji movie for now, it’s going out like a Greatest Hits album for fans this holiday season.

Jumanji: Open World premieres in theaters on December 25, 2026.