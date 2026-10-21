This Storied Auction House Has Summoned The Rarest of Pokémon

Pharrell Williams auction house JOOPITER is now trying to collect them all. Pokémon! Manga! Anime!, marks their first foray into the world of Pokémon, anime, and manga collectibles. It's not exactly priced to move, but you can still browse, dream, or even splurge on these rarities.
The collection has more than 30 rare objects,including sealed games, wildly rare cards and original animation cels, storyboards, scripts and artwork from Dragon Ball, One Piece, Akira, Sailor Moon, and Naruto. We could go on, but you probably just want to browse. You can check out the live auction, which ends October 28, here, or browse some of our favorites, below.