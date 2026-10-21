This Storied Auction House Has Summoned The Rarest of Pokémon

Pharrell Williams auction house JOOPITER is now trying to collect them all. Pokémon! Manga! Anime!, marks their first foray into the world of Pokémon, anime, and manga collectibles. It's not exactly priced to move, but you can still browse, dream, or even splurge on these rarities.

The collection has more than 30 rare objects,including sealed games, wildly rare cards and original animation cels, storyboards, scripts and artwork from Dragon Ball, One Piece, Akira, Sailor Moon, and Naruto. We could go on, but you probably just want to browse. You can check out the live auction, which ends October 28, here, or browse some of our favorites, below.

Numbered as a holo rare but printed without its holofoil, the card is recognized by PSA and CGC as a "No Holo" error. It is expected to exceed $100,000 and currently at $50,000.

This auction has three factory-sealed booster boxes included the Fossil Unlimited Edition (1999), Gym Heroes 1st Edition (2000) and Mysterious Treasures (2007). Curious what’s inside? You’ll need to outbid the $25,000 that has been offered as of press time.

This hand-drawn Pokémon Gengar Shikishi is currently running $1500.

Hand-painted by ZAN creator and legendary Japanese artist Yoshitaka Amano, this original is from the artistswho created character and concept art for the Final Fantasy series.

There is a collection of cels that include a Dragon Ball GT Super Saiyan 4 Goku and Omega Shenron representing the end of the hand-painted Dragon Ball era, exactly as it appeared under the camera.

Mach GoGoGo began as a serial in Shueisha's Shōnen Book in 1966, a year turning the character into Speed Racer on television.

For five seasons starting in 1997, Pokémon was drawn, inked, painted on celluloid, and photographed by hand.