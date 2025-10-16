We’re living in the futuristic 21st century that old sci-fi once dreamed about, with its wild stories of people summoning food at the tap of a button or taking a video call with someone thousands of miles away. But while our technology may have changed, our entertainment can feel surprisingly static. It’s been a while since the 1980s, but you can still watch new Ghostbusters and Beetlejuice movies.

Now the remake era is embracing retrofuturism, as a classic sci-fi property is being dusted off for a new live-action adventure. A proven star is already in talks for the lead role, and an unexpected director is in the mix too.

The Jetsons were last seen on the big screen in the 1990 flop Jetsons: The Movie. Moviestore/Shutterstock

According to Variety, Jim Carrey is in talks to star in the first-ever live-action movie adaptation of The Jetsons, the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon series following an all-American family in the year 2062. Carrey would play George Jetson, the patriarch of the family who works an exhausting two hours a week for Spacely Space Sprockets, most of which is spent getting in trouble with his boss.

Carrey has recently been playing the villainous Dr. Robotnik in the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movies, so we know that his brand of silliness can work with pretty much any source material. However, it’s likely this movie will be more sci-fi than fans may expect: Colin Trevorrow, director and co-writer of Jurassic World, is in talks to direct and work on the script.

Colin Trevorrow almost made a Star Wars movie, but now he can explore sci-fi through another classic property. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Trevorrow is no stranger to science fiction. Beyond Jurassic World and Jurassic World Dominion, he was also announced — and then rather infamously unannounced — as the writer and director of Star Wars: Episode IX. The Jetsons may not be quite as famous, but at least Trevorrow will get a chance to prove that he can make a futuristic sci-fi adventure that’s fun for the whole family... and get us a Jim Carrey performance that’s fun instead of grating along the way.