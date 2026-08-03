Usually with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s easy to tell what is canon and what isn’t. At least, it’s easier than the DC Universe and the Game of Thrones Universe. But there’s one sticking point that’s still fueling debates amongst the fandom: the pre-Disney+ TV shows. The Netflix Marvel shows, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage, and their sibling series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D previously existed outside of canon, but the premiere of Daredevil: Born Again — and Jessica Jones’ and Luke Cage’s cameos in Season 2 — ushered them into MCU canon.

There’s only one Defender missing: Danny Rand, aka Iron Fist. Thankfully, star Finn Jones is confirmed appear in Season 3, but he’ll be alone. His co-star Jessica Henwick, now appearing as journalist Helen Drew in Apple TV’s Silo, has made it clear she won’t appear, but she revealed exclusively to Inverse that she did have conversations about bringing Colleen Wing back.

Jessica Henwick currently stars as journalist Helen Drew in Apple TV’s Silo. Apple TV

“I've said multiple times over the years, I would love to come back. I know that everyone is back this season. I'm not in this season,” Henwick told Inverse. “We did have discussions about whether I should go back this season. But for me, her story ended with her going off into the sunset. She has the Iron Fist. She's got Misty by her side. Daughters of the Dragon is happening. She ended on a really great note.”

So while Henwick won’t be appearing in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, it’s not because she’s no longer interested in her character. In fact, just the opposite: she’s fiercely protective over Colleen’s story, and doesn’t want to undo her happy ending for a project where she can’t get her due.

“I'm just not interested in bringing her back unless it's worth sort of unpicking that happiness, because obviously she can't be happy on a TV series. If she's back, something's gone wrong,” she said. “I would absolutely love to come back, but it would just really have to be the right story.”

Henwick doesn’t want to interrupt Colleen’s happy ending from Iron Fist. Netflix

According to Henwick, the creatives behind Daredevil: Born Again had a similar attitude. “They were like, ‘Yeah, we don't want to bring you back, and then you just stood in the back of the shot.’ So hopefully soon, but I don't really know.”

So while Iron Fist may be coming back, his old friend (and technically, the new Iron Fist) won’t, but that’s definitely for the best from both sides of the camera. And Henwick is more than down to return in the future; it just has to be for a reason warranting undoing her character’s happily ever after, something that’s increasingly rare to find in the MCU.

Silo Season 3 is now streaming on Apple TV.