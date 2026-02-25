I Saw the TV Glow was exactly the right kind of weird horror movie for its moment, with the surreal mystery acting as both a story of gender exploration and a study of how TV can affect us in our youth. A TV show that defined the characters’ lives turns out not to hold up to a rewatch, an unfortunate side effect of growing up and becoming jaded, and things only get weirder from there.

Filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun is following up their twisted tale with another story about how media can affect us, but this time the focus is on the silver screen. Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma, described as a “new kind of horror remake,” follows a director (Hannah Einbinder) obsessed with the actress (Gillian Anderson) who played the “final girl” in a classic slasher movie. Check out the trailer below:

In a shot that very much echoes I Saw the TV Glow, the trailer opens with... a TV glowing. The movie being shown is presumably an in-universe slasher called Camp Miasma, as we later see a shelf lined with physical copies of titles like Camp Miasma Part V: The Final Chapter (a very misleading title, since there are 14 movies), Medieval Miasma, and Miasma 3000.

One of these titles is Camp Miasma Part IV: The Curse of Little Death. “Little Death” appears to be the big bad of the film series, and probably this movie (the name also, given the double meaning of little death as a metaphor for orgasm, appears to be a play on the Sex part of the title). Little Death is played by Jack Haven, who previously starred with Justice Smith in I Saw the TV Glow.

All fourteen Camp Miasma movies, which pay homage to franchises like Friday the 13th, in the trailer for Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma.

Much like Schoenbrun’s previous feature, this movie appears to be both a horror story and a meditation on how we can imprint on the media we consume at a formative age. The trailer opens with a girl watching these movies on VHS, and then we see her grown up and encountering geysers of blood, weird mouth-looking things, and plenty of other strange imagery that could only come from Jane Schoenbrun.

The trailer is punctuated by Gillian Anderson’s character saying, in a thick southern drawl, “There is a hole at the bottom of the lake where the movies come from.” But what does that mean? Are the Camp Miasma movies created by an otherworldly being? What does Little Death look like? How could this be a horror remake of a horror movie that doesn’t even exist? It’s these kinds of questions that make Schoenbrun’s approach so interesting. Don’t worry too much, though. If things get too real, to quote the teaser, you can always turn it off.

Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma premieres in theaters on August 7.