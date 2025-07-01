Ironheart’s first solo adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been years in the making, but thanks to Marvel’s surprising release strategy, its first season will be short-lived. Although her inaugural series only premiered a week ago, Ironheart is coming to an end with Episodes 4, 5, and 6, which all drop on Disney+ this week.

But just because it’s nearly over, that doesn’t mean that Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) hasn’t made an impact. With strong reviews and a fan community rallying behind the series, Ironheart may sneakily be one of Marvel’s biggest Phase 5 successes. That success should only continue with this final batch of episodes, which will force the tech-minded Riri to explore an unfamiliar frontier and use magic to defeat her enemies.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ironheart Episodes 4, 5, and 6, from their release date to the potential plot.

Ironheart’s final three episodes are dropping in honor of Canada Day, allegedly. Marvel Studios

What is the release date for Ironheart Episodes 4, 5, and 6?

Though most Marvel shows have premiered on Disney+ on Fridays, the franchise’s most recent series have pivoted to Tuesdays. Ironheart will air its next and final batch of episodes on Tuesday, July 1.

What is the release time for Ironheart Episodes 4, 5, and 6?

Ironheart also shares a release time with its Disney+ predecessors. Episodes 4, 5, and 6 will all be available to stream starting at 9:00 p.m. EST, which is 6:00 p.m. PST.

Is there an Ironheart trailer?

Yes, there is. Although Marvel hasn’t released a trailer dedicated to the back half of the season, the latest trailer does tease some plot points we haven’t seen yet, like Riri and her allies using transportation magic, infusing her suit with runes, and facing off with an unseen antagonist. You can check it out below.

What is the plot of Ironheart Episodes 4-6?

Introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as an upstart MIT tech wiz, Riri Williams has since returned to her old Chicago stomping grounds. In Ironheart’s first three episodes, Riri joined up with Parker Robbins, aka the Hood (Anthony Ramos), whose crew of vigilantes steal from the city’s tech titans to serve their own plans. Riri used the cash from their latest heist to upgrade her suit, and accidentally created an AI companion based on her deceased friend, Natalie (Lyric Ross), in the process.

Riri also struck a tentative partnership with Zeke (Alden Ehrenreich), the son of Iron Man villain Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges), but when her latest heist ended in a shocking casualty, Riri found her world crashing down around her. The final three episodes will follow Riri as she turns to magic to deal with the fallout.

How many episodes does Ironheart have?

Ironheart is ending before it’s really begun. Marvel Studios

There are only six Ironheart episodes, meaning that this week’s drop will bring its first season to a close. Thanks to Marvel’s unconventional release schedule, a show that could have lasted a month is now ending just as it’s gaining momentum.

Will There be an Ironheart Season 2?

Marvel has touted Ironheart as a “six-episode event,” so there aren’t any immediate plans to continue the series beyond its first season. That said, star Dominique Thorne is hopeful for another chapter for Riri, telling The Direct, “I would like to see her explore the full range of other options presented to her in Season 1.” Whether it’s in another season or an upcoming movie like Doomsday, this likely won’t be the last of Riri.

Ironheart Episodes 4-6 will premiere on July 1 on Disney+.