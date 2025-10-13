There was a time when Invincible, Prime Video’s acclaimed animated series, suffered from the same production gaps as any prestige live-action show in the streaming era. But those gaps are steadily closing: though three years passed between its second and third seasons, fans won’t have to wait long at all before Season 4 hits Prime. The cast and crew of Invincible took to the stage at New York Comic Con to tease the upcoming season, which streams in March 2026 — a little over a year after Season 3 hit the streamer.

The announcement came in the form of an appropriately meta teaser: it features the title hero (voiced by Steven Yeun) and Atom Eve (Gillian Anderson) recapping the story so far, as has become a tradition for the series. Season 3 was the most eventful yet, with Invincible and his allies defending Earth from one extraterrestrial (and even extradimensional) invasion after the next. Our heroes first had to fight an army of Invincible variants from other universes. Then came Conquest (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the latest in a revolving door of antagonists attempting to colonize Earth for the planet Viltrum. Defeating him nearly cost Invincible and Eve their lives, but he’s far from the last Viltrumite they’ll face.

Season 4 will introduce an even more frightening villain, pitching Invincible even further into its endgame. Invincible creator (and lead writer-producer) Robert Kirkman previously revealed his roadmap for the future of the series. To adapt the full arc from Kirkman’s original comics, the show would have to run for “roughly seven to eight to nine seasons.” That means that Season 4 is, ideally, the halfway point for Invincible — and it’s bringing in the antagonist that will drive the story and its hero into its next phase.

Lee Pace is officially joining the Invincible cast as Thragg, a formidable, beloved villain from the comics. As the emperor of Viltrum, Thragg is by far the most powerful Viltrumite in the universe. Warriors like Conquest — and anyone who’s come before him, like Mark’s dad, Nolan (J. K. Simmons) — have been acting on his orders. And since everyone has failed to take down Invincible and colonize planet Earth, he’s likely on the way to confront our hero and take matters into his own hands. Given that Invincible barely walked away from his fight with Conquest (and only thanks to Eve and her regenerative powers), this showdown with Thragg will be the biggest obstacle he’s ever faced.

Invincible’s next villain is “really, really scary,” but not in the way we might expect. Prime Video

That said, Thragg won’t be all brute force, according to Kirkman. “When you're around someone that is so powerful, they don't have to do anything to show that power,” Kirkman told Entertainment Weekly during NYCC. Pace’s performance is “very warm and calm and confident at times when he absolutely shouldn’t be,” making Thragg “really, really scary” in a more subversive way.

For those unfamiliar with the comics, Invincible is poised to introduce a Viltrumite unlike any we’ve seen before. The series is inching closer to a major event, The Viltrumite War, in which Mark and his allies launch a full-scale defense against the Viltrumites. It’s one of the biggest, bloodiest arcs from the comics — and now that we’re meeting the villain leading the other side of that battle, Invincible is closer than ever to its next phase.

Invincible Season 4 premieres March 2026 on Prime Video.