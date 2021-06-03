Infinite Paramount+ release date, trailer, cast, plot for the Mark Wahlberg sci-fi film

One of the most intriguing action films of 2021 is set to hit Paramount+ in just a few short days. The film in question, Infinite, adds a fascinating sci-fi twist to its standard-issue action movie formula.

Directed by Training Day and The Equalizer filmmaker Antoine Fuqua, Infinite promises to be unlike any other action movie this year. Infinite is also set to be the rare summer blockbuster that skips a theatrical run altogether and gets released straight to a streaming service. Here’s everything you need to know about the film’s upcoming Paramount+ exclusive launch.

When is the Infinite Paramount+ release date?

Infinite is set to debut on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 10th.

Is there an Infinite trailer?

Yes! Paramount+ unveiled the first official trailer for Infinite near the end of May — just a few weeks ahead of its release.

The trailer itself focuses almost entirely on a meeting (or is it an interrogation?) between its central villain (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Mark Wahlberg’s Evan McCauley. The scene itself is fraught with tension, which ratchets up when Ejiofor’s character introduces a game of Russian roulette into the equation. An effective trailer, it’s light on story details but does a lot to sell the film’s overall mystery and thriller vibes.

Who is in the Infinite cast?

Mark Wahlberg leads the Infinite cast as Evan McCauley, a man plagued by visions that he discovers are actually memories from his past lives. Chiwetel Ejiofor also stars in the film as its primary antagonist, a man hellbent on ending a cycle of reincarnation that he believes to be cursed.

A handful of other recognizable actors round out the Infinite cast, including Kingsman star Sophie Cookson, Homeland’s Rupert Friend, Love and Monsters and Maze Runner star Dylan O’Brien, and Jason Mantzoukas of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Good Place fame. Liz Carr, Toby Jones, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Tom Hughes, Kae Alexander, and Wallis Day also star in the film.

What is the plot of Infinite?

Chiwetel Ejiofor and Mark Wahlberg in Infinite. Paramount+

Based on The Reincarnationist Papers by D. Eric Maikranz, Infinite is a sci-fi action thriller starring Mark Wahlberg as Evan McCauley, a man on the brink of a mental breakdown who finds himself taken in by a mysterious group of individuals known as “The Infinites.” He has his world turned upside down by the group when they reveal to him that the skills he doesn’t remember learning and memories of places he’s never been, which have haunted him all his life, are actually memories from his multiple past lives.

The film follows Evan as he works with The Infinites — a select few who are born with the awareness and knowledge of their past lives — to uncover a collection of secrets buried in his past. The only catch is that he and The Infinites must do so in order to stop the efforts of another Infinite (played by Chiwetel Ejiofor), one who wishes to put an end to all life and stop the reincarnation cycle he thinks everyone is trapped in.

How can I watch Infinite?

Infinite is a Paramount+ exclusive film and will only be available to the streaming service’s paid subscribers.