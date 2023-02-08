Beware the hook-wielding man. Over 25 years after I Know What You Did Last Summer spooked teenagers all the way to the top of the 1997 box office, a new sequel featuring the original cast is now in the works.

As reported by Deadline on February 6, Sony Pictures is developing a continuation of the film series, with the new movie set to star both Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt in their original roles.

The sequel doesn’t have a title yet, but it does have a director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, creator of the MTV series Sweet/Vicious and director of the 2022 Netflix teen thriller Do Revenge.

Here’s everything we know about the latest slasher to get a modern update, including its release window, trailer, plot synopsis, and cast. We’ll update this page as more information is released.

Do we know the release date for I Know What You Did Last Summer 4?

There is currently no release date for I Know What You Did Last Summer 4. Deadline didn’t report how far along the movie’s writing process is, which makes a 2023 date unlikely. The earliest a movie like this could realistically be expected is late 2024, but a 2025 date is more probable.

What is I Know What You Did Last Summer 4?

The fourth I Know What You Did Last Summer will be a continuation of the classic slasher films. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, co-writer of Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder and director of Netflix films Someone Great and Do Revenge, is signed to direct. Leah McKendrick, of the online musical Destroy the Alpha Gammas, will write the script.

Where can I watch the trailer?

There is no trailer or teaser yet. We’ll update when one’s available.

Who is starring in I Know What You Did Last Summer 4?

As of now, only Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt are expected to return. It’s unknown if co-stars Ryan Philippe and Sarah Michelle Gellar will also return.

Deadline further reports that the film was pitched not as a reboot, but as a “passing of the torch” project in which the original cast reprise their roles opposite a new generation of stars.

I Know What You Did Last Summer, a 1997 adaptation of Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel, helped revive the teen horror genre. Mandalay Ent/Kobal/Shutterstock

What is I Know What You Did Last Summer?

Based on author Lois Duncan’s 1973 suspense novel, I Know What You Did Last Summer follows a group of four high school seniors who accidentally run over a fisherman late at night. After disposing of the body, the friends swear to never speak of it again. One year later, the four are stalked by an unknown entity who claims to know about their crime and wants revenge.

Fast-tracked into production after Scream revitalized the teen slasher genre, I Know What You Did Last Summer was a box office hit when it opened in October 1997. Notably, the movie launched the careers of its four leads: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Ryan Philippe.

The film’s success inspired two sequels: I Still Know What You Did Last Summer in 1998, and the direct-to-DVD standalone spin-off I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer in 2006.

In 2021, Amazon Prime premiered a streaming television reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer, starring Madison Iseman and produced by James Wan. The series received mediocre reviews and was canceled after one season, but clearly Hollywood thinks the franchise still has legs.