It’s a sad commentary on society that critiques of class and capitalism don’t get old. From Metropolis almost 100 years ago to No Other Choice just last year, satires about what it takes to reach success in a world designed against you always remain relevant. Probably the most popular class critique story in recent years is Netflix’s Squid Game, the Korean series following a deadly game of childish games for a massive cash prize.

The series was so popular that it was eventually followed by Season 2 and 3, and sparked multiple spinoffs including a reality competition show and a probably-canceled English-language remake. But the series’ original creator is pivoting to movies with a similarly satirical — but much loftier — sci-fi story.

Hwang Dong-hyuk and Lee Byung-hun will reunite for upcoming sci-fi thriller The K.O. Club. Lev Radin/Shutterstock

According to Variety, Squid Game showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk is working on a new sci-fi thriller called The K.O. Club. Set in the near-future, the film focuses on a world where youth can be bought, meaning the rich can stay young forever, amassing more and more wealth and power. The story will follow a rising class struggle between this all-powerful class and a group of characters willing to do whatever it takes to defeat them — including murder. With that description, it’s likely this movie will be just as blood-soaked as Squid Game before it.

That’s not the only similarity to Squid Game. Multiple actors from the series will appear in the movie, including Park Hae-soo, who played Cho Sang-woo (Player 218) in Season 1, and Lee Byung-hun, who played Front Man throughout the series. The full cast will also feature Parasite’s Cho Yeo-jeong, as well as Oh Jung-se and Kim So-jin.

Park Hae-soo will also appear in the movie after appearing in Squid Game Season 1. Netflix

Even though he may be best known for television, Hwang is no stranger to movies. Back in 2007, he directed My Father, a drama about a U.S. soldier tracking down his birth parents in Korea. In 2011, he made Silenced, a drama based on the real-life decades-long abuse at Gwangju Inhwa School for the Deaf. In 2017, he made The Fortress, a historical epic. The K.O. Club won’t even be his first time making a movie about the old becoming young: in 2014, he made Miss Granny, a comedy about a 70-year-old woman who finds herself in the body of a 20-year-old.

It’s unlikely that The K.O. Club will be as light-hearted as Miss Granny, but there’s sure to be Hwang’s signature satirical tone and darkly comedic dialogue. Squid Game may be over (or rather, living on like a zombie in American reality competition shows) but the message it sends is the same.

Squid Game is now streaming on Netflix.