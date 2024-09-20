How Many Episodes Are in Agatha All Along? It's More Complicated Than You Think

From its start in 2021, MCU TV has set a firm precedent. WandaVision showed how Marvel’s movie empire could translate to television’s medium, stretching its blockbuster stories into nine-episode arcs with a formula that’s more or less repeated ever since (even if the number of episodes keeps changing).

WandaVision also introduced fans to the villainous witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn). Three years later, Agatha finally has a show of her own, and while it takes cues from WandaVision, it’s doing things a little differently, reflecting both the evolution of the MCU and its protagonist's mischievous nature.

Believe it or not, this also applies to the number of episodes in Agatha All Along. So if you’re wondering how many episodes Marvel included in the new show, here’s everything you need to know.

How Many Episodes Are in Agatha All Along?

Agatha’s journey down the Witches’ Road won’t last as long as you think. Marvel Studios

Agatha All Along has nine episodes in total. It’s the same number of episodes as its predecessor WandaVision, as well as fellow MCU TV shows What If...? and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Every other MCU TV show has only had 6 episodes, except for the miniseries Echo, which only had 5 episodes.

Agatha All Along Episode Release Schedule

But while Agatha All Along may have the same number of episodes as WandaVision, it will air for a shorter time. While both series had two-episode premieres to get viewers comfortable with their TV-homage formats, WandaVision only premiered one episode a week after that.

Agatha All Along, on the other hand, is taking advantage of its fall release to create a tonally apt schedule. While Episodes 3-7 will premiere weekly, the series will have a two-episode finale, both premiering on Wednesday, October 30 — just in time for Halloween.

This means there will be one less week of the series, but just as many episodes. Plus, a two-episode finale suggests those two episodes won’t be as self-contained as the others, essentially creating a double-length sendoff.

There’s plenty to get excited about with Agatha All Along, even with the shorter run. It may be different from every other MCU TV show, but when has Agatha ever done anything the normal way?

Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.