House of the Dragon May Have Just Drastically Changed One Character's Fate

House of the Dragon is starting to veer off course. The Game of Thrones prequel began with a pretty accurate adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, which followed the Dance of Dragons among the Targaryens. But now, in Season 3, the action is a little different. Ormund Hightower, a minor character in the books, has been elevated to lead villain, and we’ve seen him start a murder plot against the City Watch.



But after Rhaenyra tried an underhanded method to assassinate him, Ormund apparently decided to take another tactic. It’s not only a shocking moment for her, but it’s a surprise for fans as well — possibly writing off a character who was supposed to make it out of the fray alive.

Warning! Spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 6 ahead!

Did Corlys survive being shipwrecked during the Battle of the Gullet only to fall a few episodes later? HBO

In the final moments of the episode, Rhaenyra receives a gift from a rider from Tumbleton. It’s a muddy smock, one of the ones she sent her assassins in earlier. Written across it, in what seems like blood, is a warning: “Kick this dog, and it will bite your hand.” This, of course, refers to the Hand of the King, a position currently held by the Sea Snake, aka Corlys Velaryon.

And sure enough, we see Corlys Velaryon in the very next scene, singing with his men before returning to the city to bolster the dwindling City Watch. But he’s interrupted by Ser Jon Roxton, the bowl-cutted henchman of Ormund, who sets his men upon him. It’s here, on a wide shot of Corlys’ men being attacked, that the episode ends.

So will Corlys survive? At this point, it’s unclear, but it’s not looking good. House of the Dragon needs to establish Ormund as a formidable enemy, and no matter how many City Watch guards are disemboweled, it takes a relative to make Rhaenyra consider this rivalry personal.

Ser Jon Roxton may be responsible for Corlys’ murder. HBO

But if he is done for, it’s a huge change from the books. In Fire & Blood, the book House of the Dragon is based on, Corlys actually makes it out of the Dance of Dragons alive. The year after the conflict ends, Corlys collapses on the Serpentine Steps, passing away seemingly of old age.

So while there are plenty of story-based reasons why Corlys dying would be worth it, regardless it’s a massive change from the books. He’s an active participant in the Dance of Dragons up until the very end, so eliminating him from the equation now will have a ripple effect going forward.

House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.