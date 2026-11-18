A few factors went into the historic success of Obsession, but the real key was its seemingly never-ending ability to spark conversation (and its dark sibling, discourse). As late as Halloween — nearly six months after the film debuted in theaters — fresh memes were circulating online. One of the more popular ones asked who the real villain of the movie was, and and everyone had an opinion.

In interviews, writer-director Curry Barker has said that the layers of meaning viewers have attributed to the film were not intentional — at least not on his part. “I don’t point at things [in my writing] ... when you write a movie like this, what you’re really doing is not telling people how they’re supposed to feel,” he told Inverse back in May. So where are these multifaceted readings coming from? For the answer, look to star Inde Navarrette.

Before Obsession, Navarrette’s biggest role was a supporting run on the Arrowverse series Superman & Lois. But while a recurring gig on a streaming series is steady work, it’s not a star-making vehicle. The part of Nikki, however, is. It’s a demanding part, both physically — her lashouts can be quite violent, to put it mildly — and emotionally. As the character traumatically switches personalities multiple times throughout the film. And Navarrette sinks her teeth into the role and bites down hard.

Compared, to say, Isabelle Adjani’s raw, uncontrolled performance in Possession — the ultimate point of comparison for a woman on the verge in film — Navarrette’s turn as Nikki is very physically disciplined. (Between this and Jessica Chastain in Other Mommy, it’s a big year for actresses clenching their jaws in horror movies.) Underneath the strained laughter and tense posture, however, is vulnerability, with Nikki holding on to the faintest glimmer of her old self.

And given how little we know about Nikki’s true personality based on the film’s first act — she’s funny, she likes crystals, she’s kind to an unhoused man outside the bar, and that’s about it — it’s thanks to Navarrette’s own magnetism that we feel that there is another Nikki in there, let alone can recognize it underneath the extreme and upsetting things she does when her other personality takes control.

Navarette’s performance is arguable on par with Isabelle Adjani’s wildly influential turn in Possession. Focus Features

Even more critically, the real Nikki is crying out for help. This is the source of feminist interpretations of the film, adding a layer of coercion and loss of bodily autonomy that’s extremely disturbing to watch. Given that the script’s point of view is relentlessly locked in on Bear — Nikki’s boyfriend/captor, played by Michael Johnston — and a male POV in general, the fact that this theme is visible at all is a credit to the layers Navarrette brings to what otherwise could have been a one-dimensional “crazy girlfriend” role.

Navarrette has spoken about her approach to playing the character, saying in an interview with Deadline that “we all have these internal worlds that no one else really know[s] about. I saw it as, “wish Nikki” was the outside mask that Nikki is putting on, and then there’s the inside, which is her world. How much does that get shown? What emotion is being shown from it? That’s how I tackled that.”

It’s a commonly repeated piece of wisdom that an actor should never think of themselves as playing the villain in a movie, but should always try to understand where they’re coming from and why they do the things they do. Navarrette goes beyond that, giving a performance that makes the audience question who the monster of the movie — a distinction, she says, that was very clear in Barker’s script — really is.

The response to Navarrette’s performance has been overwhelmingly positive, and she’s been cast in a number of projects — including as Rogue in Marvel Studios’ upcoming X-Men reboot — in the wake of Obsession’s success. There’s even talk of an awards run, which would be unusual — horror movies are still underrepresented at the Oscars — but not unprecedented. (Take, for example, Demi Moore’s Golden Globe win for The Substance.) And if part of the legacy of a movie that’s so cruel to its female lead is the ascent of the woman who plays her, that would feel like poetic justice.

Obsession is now streaming on Netflix.