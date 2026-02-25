It’s not hard to see why, pretty much from the moment the first game dropped, the Resident Evil franchise was destined to make it to the big screen — the game’s oppressive atmosphere and sinister mystery narrative not only revolutionized the survival horror genre but also felt deeply cinematic at the time. It didn’t take long for fans to see the effects – not only was it one of the inspirations behind 28 Days Later and the resurgence of zombie films in the early 2000s, but only six years after the first game’s release, Resident Evil got a film adaptation of its own, courtesy of Paul W.S. Anderson. While the Anderson Resident Evil film franchise was a huge financial success for Sony Pictures, the original came out at a time where adaptations (especially for video games) seemed to be ashamed of their source material, which meant six films spiraling off into their own convoluted continuity.

Since the conclusion of Anderson’s franchise in 2016, fans of the games have been begging for an adaptation that follows the established narrative and canon, but this year’s upcoming reboot has already made it clear they won’t be playing to the same tune as the games. However, in 2021, those wishes were granted by an abandoned reboot that flew under the radar, even though it’s probably the most direct adaptation thus far.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City certainly isn’t topping anyone’s list of the greatest zombie movies ever made; it’s derivative to a fault with thin writing, and lacks the stylistic flair that had been so prevalent in adaptations of the franchise. But what it lacks in the post-Matrix kineticism of the Paul W.S. Anderson films, it more than makes up for in a commitment to the story of the games. Smashing together the events of the first two games, WTRC simultaneously follows the story of Raccoon City’s specialized police squadron (S.T.A.R.S.) stumbling into a nightmare at the Spencer House, along with rookie cop Leon S. Kennedy (Avan Jogia) and Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario) attempting to survive a city-wide outbreak.

One-to-one recreations aren’t necessarily a cheat code to making a thoughtful adaptation, but after six movies of total conjecture, there is something rewarding about seeing some of the iconic scenes from the games brought to life. It’s obvious director Johannes Roberts is a huge fan of the material and there’s an infectious charm he conjures up with his dogged faithfulness — is there anyone immune to grinning upon seeing that first zombie chowing down on a member of Bravo team the moment our heroes enter the Spencer Mansion, or after watching the opening cinematic of Resident Evil 2 brought to life in what is almost a shot-for-shot recreation?

One of many moments nearly identical to how it plays out in the video game. Sony Pictures

Speaking of aesthetics and accuracy, the film also gives a valiant effort in bringing to life the iconic characters from the video game. Chris (Robbie Amell) and Claire Redfield look as if they were lifted directly from the respective remakes of the games they debuted in, which is a far cry from the radical departures in the Anderson movies. The rest of the ensemble is a mixed bag and lacks the kind of sharp character writing that would endear you to the cast — Avan Jogia brings some boyish charm and aloof charisma to his depiction of early Leon Kennedy, but the character is failed by writing that relegates him to the background and robs him of the heroism and the resourcefulness he’s known for in the games, while Tom Hopper’s Albert Wesker is a far cry from the Machiavellian big bad he is in the original material.

Moreso than previous film incarnations, Welcome to Raccoon City takes a deep dive into the canon lore of the games, remixing some of it and wholesale lifting other aspects. From the appearance of actual Patient Zero Lisa Trevor (a tragic character added to the 2002 remake of Resident Evil) to an Easter egg tease of the foreboding Ashford Twins (more than likely a setup for a sequel that never materialized), it’s obvious that the crew of the film did their homework and wanted to meaningfully reward fans of the series with a lived-in world they’d recognize. That spirit of fan service extends to the various zombies and creatures in the film as well — while it seems as if Roberts was saving the hulking Tyrants for a sequel, we’re still treated to a few recognizable enemy types from the games, including the infected dogs that were a serious pain in the first game as well as the terrifying Lickers which debuted in Resident Evil 2.

The costuming department clearly did their research. Sony Pictures Entertainment

For as much as the film tries to be a love letter to the franchise, it’s also held back by both the screenwriting and the problems inherent to video game adaptations. Resident Evil was such a groundbreaking experience because the smothering atmosphere and anxiety stemmed directly from your interactions and decision-making, every wrong choice an opportunity for the game to frighten you. Welcome to Raccoon City, being a film, can’t replicate that same energy, and instead of heightening the stakes and tension through similar desperate constraints to the ones imposed on you by the games (limited ammunition, relative isolation), it instead leans into an action-horror vibe that feels more akin to the third-person shooter vibe of Resident Evil 4, or (for a more film appropriate reference), James Cameron’s Aliens. The actual narrative itself also suffers from the decision to combine the Resident Evil and Resident Evil 2 games; instead of two stories with enough time to develop our characters and give major developments room to breathe, they’re smushed together gracelessly and the entire movie feels overstuffed as a result.

Even with its flaws though, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is a generally fun, mostly thrilling romp through one of the most iconic locations in gaming and entertainment at large. For the first time since the property was brought to Hollywood, WtRC tries to provide an experience that will be comforting to longtime fans, even at the expense of newcomers to the series who might find it convoluted or too dense. It’s certainly not nearly as fresh for the genre as the original game was at the time of release, but for anyone willing to overlook some of the ways in which it diverges from the material, there’s a lot to appreciate about the film’s John Carpenter-esque pulpiness and the love for the games that exudes off the screen.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is streaming on Hulu.