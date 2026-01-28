Connor MacLeod is on holy ground! After years of speculation about a possible Highlander reboot, the immortal swordsman is finally back, and in the form of none other than Henry Cavill. The new Highlander movie is directed by John Wick creator Chad Stahelski and acts as a comeback for a franchise that hasn’t had a new entry since 2008. The series began with the 1986 movie Highlander, starring Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod, a Scotsman who cannot perish unless his head is cut off. And 40 years ago, that cult classic launched a strange, uneven franchise with a constantly contradictory canon, a fascinating fantasy world, and a romance sweeping through several centuries.

Cavill’s take on MacLeod is clearly honoring the first film. On his Instagram account, Cavill shared two photos of himself in character alongside the words, “Happy First Look for Highlander! This has been quite the journey for me, which I'll tell you all about when the time is right, but it's a special moment to be able to share this. I hope you enjoy.”

It appears that Connor is treading on holy ground in both scenes, perhaps in a temple in the first shot and a church in the second. In Highlander lore, Immortals can’t do battle on holy ground, which makes it a safe space when things get a little too rough. (And yes, the series has explored the concept of Immortals who never leave holy ground. It doesn’t turn out well.)

Though neither shot outright recreates a scene from Russell Mulcahy’s original film, the vibe suggests that Cavill is channeling Lambert’s unique performance. The shot of Cavill in the trench coat recalls Lambert’s outfit, combined with a sort of disheveled, world-weary look. The second shot seems to suggest that Connor will again fight with a katana, at least in the present day. In the original film, Connor is given a katana by his mentor, Ramírez (Sean Connery), who Russell Crowe will now play.

Christopher Lambert in the original Highlander. Studio Canal/Shutterstock

As Cavill’s Instagram post makes clear, there’s not much more to be said about Highlander yet. We don’t yet know the release date, but filming began in Scotland this January. It’s conceivable that Connor could be swinging his sword in theaters by next year, but for now, Highlander fans will just have to be patient and try not to lose their heads.

Highlander is streaming on Tubi.