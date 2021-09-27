14 thrilling sci-fi movies coming to HBO Max in October 2021

It may be spooky season, but it’s always a good time to be a science fiction fan. In October 2021, HBO Max is serving up a ton of great sci-fi, from cult classics to exciting new films. Here’s our rundown of the best sci-fi movies coming to HBO Max next month and when you can stream them.

14. Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure (Oct. 1)

This movie 1989 sci-fi comedy is a classic for a reason. Featuring performances from a young Keanu Reeves, George Carlin, and more, it mixes time travel and science fiction with a tour through world history. The results are totally excellent.

13. Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey (Oct. 1)

Bill and Ted meet the grim reaper. Columbia Pictures

While not quite as good as the original, this sequel is still a fun watch and the second half of the perfect double feature.

12. Journey to the Center of the Earth (Oct. 1)

This 2008 sci-fi action-adventure puts Brendan Fraser into its adaptation of Jules Verne's 1864 novel. (Seth Meyers is also in the cast for some reason.) It’s not exactly a classic, but for fans of Fraser or Vernes (or both!), Journey to the Center of the Earth is worth checking out.

11. Super 8 (Oct. 1)

After rebooting Star Trek but before rebooting Star Wars, J.J. Abrams got a chance to tell his own original story with Super 8. Borrowing liberally from ‘80s classics like E.T. and The Goonies, this movie still feels like its own unique thing.

10. Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans (Oct 1)

In this 2019 animated film, the beloved DC superhero team fights... themselves. The result is an entertaining, funny, and extremely meta comic book movie that boasts a perfect 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

9. The Book Of Eli (Oct 1)

Welcome to the apocalypse... Warner Bros.

This underappreciated dystopian classic stars Denzel Washington against the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic Western. What more do you need?

8. The Invisible Man (Oct 1)

This celebrated remake of a sci-fi horror classic turns the tables on the original by spotlighting the story’s female lead. Played here by Elisabeth Moss, the heroine of The Invisible Man has to go through hell and back to convince anyone that she’s telling the truth when she says her allegedly deceased boyfriend is actually still alive and stalking her.

7. The Running Man (Oct 1)

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in this ‘80s film set in the distant future of 2017 where America has become a totalitarian dystopia. It’s not Arnold’s best sci-fi performance, but it’s still a solid 101 minutes of fun.

6. 12 Monkeys (Oct 1)

Arguably one of the greatest (or at least weirdest) time travel movies ever, 12 Monkeys stars Bruce Willis as a time traveler sent back in time to avoid the outbreak of a deadly plague. With Terry Gilliam behind the camera and Brad Pitt in a supporting role, there’s no shortage of goodness in this ‘90s classic.

5. Underwater (Oct 1)

This Kristen Stewart movie might seem like just another underwater creature feature, but it’s got a sci-fi twist you definitely won’t see coming.

4. Warm Bodies (Oct 1)

Nicholas Hoult plays a zombie in this unlikely rom-com. Lionsgate

It’s a zombie thriller. It’s a love story. It’s somehow both. Warm Bodies helped launch Nicholas Hoult’s career and delivered one of the most unusual entries in the zombie genre so far. The strangest thing is, it works.

3. XXX (Oct 1)

It’s hard to believe that Vin Diesel starred in both The Fast and the Furious and XXX within the span of a year. It’s even harder to believe that FF was the franchise to brings its characters into space. But even though it didn’t have the same staying power, XXX is still a great reminder of Diesel’s absurd origins.

2. Voyagers (Oct. 8)

Released earlier this year to brutal reviews, Voyagers is a flashy new sci-fi movie starring Colin Farrell. The film follows a crew bred specifically to be smart and obedient as they head out on a journey colonize space. As is usually the case with this type of story, things quickly take a turn for the worse.

1. Dune (Oct. 22)

The cast of Dune at the movie’s Venice International Film Festival premiere. Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Near the end of October, Warner Bros. will release its exciting new Dune adaptation both in theaters and on HBO Max. This might be one worth seeing on the big screen, but if you’re not comfortable going back to the theater just yet, you can still visit Arrakis on launch day from the comfort of your couch.