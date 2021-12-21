Hawkeye Episode 6 release date, start time, runtime, Spider-Man cameo rumors, and trailer

Hawkeye Episode 5 ended with the bombshell reintroduction of Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin. Prior to his Hawkeye debut, the character hadn’t been seen on-screen in a live action Marvel show since Netflix’s Daredevil aired its third and final season in 2018. Now, much to the delight of comic book fans everywhere, D’Onofrio is finally back as Wilson Fisk.

The iconic Marvel villain’s presence should bring an exciting element of chaos and danger to the Hawkeye finale, which also promises to bring the show’s Tracksuit Mafia, Ronin, and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) storylines to a close. Hawkeye’s final episode is shaping up to be its most chaotic, action-packed, and thrilling to date, and it may very well send the Disney+ show out on its biggest high.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Disney+ premiere of Hawkeye Episode 6.

When is the Hawkeye Episode 6 release date?

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton in Hawkeye Episode 6. Marvel Studios

Hawkeye Episode 6 will be released Wednesday, December 22 on Disney+. It’s the show’s final episode.

When is the Hawkeye Episode 6 premiere time?

Hawkeye Episode 6 premieres Wednesday, December 22 on Disney+ at 12:01 a.m. Pacific, or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

How long is Hawkeye Episode 6?

The runtime for Hawkeye Episode 6 hasn’t been officially announced, but Hollywood insider Amit Chaudhari recently tweeted that the episode will be 59 minutes long. If true, that’ll make it Hawkeye’s longest installment, surpassing its second episode’s 52 minutes.

What is the plot of Hawkeye Episode 6?

Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop in Hawkeye Episode 6. Marvel Studios

Episode 6 promises to answer viewers’ many ongoing questions about the series. That includes why Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga) is secretly working with Wilson Fisk, why she ordered a hit on Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), who murdered Armand Duquesne III (Simon Callow), and what the deal is with that mysterious Rolex watch. In case that wasn’t enough, the episode also has to conclude Yelena Belova’s (Florence Pugh) quest to assassinate Clint.

How Hawkeye will manage to tackle all these storylines is a mystery, as is how it will inevitably open the door for the next chapter of the MCU. But Marvel fans don’t have to wait much longer before finding out the answers to their questions.

Will Spider-Man appear in Hawkeye Episode 6?

Spider-Man: No Way Home not only features several shots of billboards promoting Rogers: The Musical, but also ends during the Christmas season, with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) swinging right over Rockefeller Center. Based on Hawkeye’s trailers the latter location promises to be a key setting in Episode 6, so there’s certainly a chance that Holland’s wall-crawler could make a brief appearance in the Disney+ show’s finale.

Notably, Hawkeye Episode 5 also features a brief reference to the “new and improved Statue of Liberty” seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel has definitely gone out of its way to establish connections between Hawkeye and No Way Home. Whether those links result in Holland’s Spider-Man actually appearing in Hawkeye remains to be seen, but it would certainly make sense considering how and where No Way Home ends.

Where can I watch Hawkeye Episode 6?

Hawkeye is a Disney+ exclusive title, so only the service’s paid subscribers can stream the Marvel series’ six episodes.

Is there a trailer for Hawkeye Episode 6?

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova in Hawkeye Episode 5. Marvel Studios

Yes! Marvel released a quick teaser for Episode 6 last week that’s full of fun action moments, Christmas decorations, and people jumping (and falling) out of buildings. There are even brief shots of some Stark Industries arrowheads, which should cause plenty of chaos, and more footage of the show’s climactic battle at Rockefeller Center. Check it out while we all impatiently wait for Hawkeye Episode 6 to drop on Disney+ this Wednesday.