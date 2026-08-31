A quarter-century after Halo: Combat Evolved hit stores as a flagship launch title for the original Xbox, the franchise that completely recontextualized first-person shooters is still alive and well. After laying dormant following the release of 2021’s Halo: Infinite, the beloved sci-fi series returned this year with a blast from the past in the form of Halo: Campaign Evolved, an Unreal Engine 5 remake of the original campaign.

Despite some lulls in the franchise’s release schedule, Halo has been Microsoft’s flagship FPS title across every incarnation of the Xbox, a level of success that’s led to several attempts to transfer it to live-action entertainment. A film adaptation was attempted back in 2005 with the involvement of 20th Century Fox, Universal Pictures, Peter Jackson, and Neil Blomkamp, but the project sputtered out. Then, in 2022, a live-action TV adaptation arrived on Paramount+ to middling reviews after nine years in development hell. Two years after that show’s second season and subsequent cancellation, it looks like Microsoft is attempting to bring the Master Chief to life once again…along with a few other properties.

After Campaign Evolved brought the games back to life, Microsoft is looking to do the same thing for the franchise on screen. Xbox Game Studios

A report from Puck suggests that Microsoft has been making the rounds in Hollywood, pitching a package of adaptation rights to over a dozen of its gaming properties. This package naturally includes another potential screen outing for the Chief, but it also features other notable pieces of IP such as Diablo and World of Warcraft. These potential projects join the ranks of existing Microsoft game adaptations (Fallout and A Minecraft Movie) as well as projects in the works like Taylor Sheridan’s Call of Duty film and two different approaches to Gears.

While the video game adaptation trend is setting Hollywood aflame right now, it’s likely that this course of action is partially a response to Microsoft’s current financial troubles. According to Puck’s report, studios like Netflix and Universal are already interested, as Halo alone is iconic enough to draw attention from major investors. But it’s a double-edged energy sword: Halo has already been adapted once, and it neither satisfied long-term fans nor attracted a new audience.

Whether the Master Chief, the Covenant, and the cosmic conflict at the heart of the Halo universe are coming back to small screens or finally making the jump to the big screen, it’s an adaptation facing an uphill battle against jaded fans and a general audience trained on generations of science fiction that inspired the games in the first place. How can an adaptation replicate the sense of fresh excitement that Combat Evolved first brought to video games over two decades ago?