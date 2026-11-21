Grand Theft Auto VI is here, and you’ve probably already played way too much. If you need to put the controller down for a bit but want to keep the Vice City vibes rolling, we’ve listed 10 movies and shows that offer plenty of Miami heat, some criminal romance, and a healthy dose of thievery.

From alligator documentaries and real estate reality to hardcore heist action, there’s a little something for everyone here. Much like in GTA 6, the range of possible experiences might seem overwhelming at first — but you don’t have to let pesky responsibilities like bills and basic hygiene get in the way of being the best fan you can be. You may need to step away from Vice City now and then, but there’s plenty of binge-worthy material to keep your head in the game.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Bring some bro energy. Sony Pictures Releasing

What better way to celebrate GTA 6’s launch than with a Miami crime franchise that also started in the ‘90s? While it might be tempting to go back to Bad Boys’ roots and rewatch its bombastic 1993 debut, let’s be real. It’s not 1993 anymore. GTA has changed, and so have many of its fans. A recent survey found that the average gamer is 37 years old, and GTA 6 is one of the daddest of dad games ever created. Double down on the dad-ness by watching Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith bring the same dudes-being-bros energy as a pair of Miami cops. This time, aside from being middle-aged now, the twist is that they’re set up, on the run, and trying to clear the name of their former captain, who’s been framed as a cartel inside man. Plus, the camerawork leans into video-game visuals in many sequences, with flashy POV shots that immerse you in the action.

The Place Beyond the Pines

Ryan Gosling goes sleezebag blond. Focus Features

A feverish romp through the seedy underbelly of Schenectady, New York that follows the lives of a bank robber, a corrupt cop, and their teenage sons, The Place Beyond the Pines dabbles in the same satirically toxic masculinity as the GTA franchise, but focuses more on drama than comedy. Ryan Gosling plays Luke, the so-called Moto Bandit known for his speedy getaway skills. The robbery scenes will feel familiar to GTA fans, and we see a lot of GTA 6 protagonist Jason in Luke’s story, too. A wild young man in serious trouble who’s deeply in love with a tough, no-nonsense baddie? Yeah, that sounds about right.

Guns, robberies, and romance are only part of the equation — just like a Rockstar game, The Place Beyond the Pines forces you to confront what right and wrong really mean. And while you may be trying your hardest to dissociate with the help of shiny, stylized violence, you walk away with a lot more to think about than you realized. It’s a fast and deeply profound movie that hits the same sweet spot Rockstar’s best stories are known for.

Heat

All video game heists aspire to the heights of Heat. Warner Bros.

Michael Mann’s 1995 heist movie is one of the best bro-downs committed to film. If you want to know what it means to lock in, look no further. Robert De Niro plays a cold-as-ice bank robber at the top of his game. Al Pacino plays the burnt-out veteran detective trying to bring him down. At stake is one big score for De Niro and crew, including Val Kilmer and Tom Sizemore, which goes sideways in downtown Los Angeles and leads to the greatest shootout in movie history.

The big budget-ness of GTA’s heists comes directly from Heat, and don’t forget Kevin Gage as rampaging psychopath Waingro (a clear inspiration for GTA V’s Trevor). An absolutely stacked cast and a masterfully filmed story bring the Rockstar vibe of “yeah, we’re kind of the best at this.”

The Python Hunt

Yes, Florida invented a real-life Whacking Day. Mark Randall/Sun-Sentinel via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

This 2026 documentary is exactly what it sounds like. Every year, the state of Florida hosts a python hunt in the Everglades to cull the deadly invasive species. The documentary follows a cavalcade of characters who look like they walked right out of a Rockstar game as they share their stories and strategies for capturing a $10,000 grand prize.

This should prove particularly interesting to GTA fans given the space Rockstar devoted to their version of the Everglades on the GTA 6 map. The Grass Rivers region takes up a significant chunk of real estate, and it's home to creatures even deadlier than the fearsome alligators. If you have an itch for some swampy backwoods action, The Python Hunt will scratch it.

Into the Blue

As you can see, Paul Walker and Jessica Alba were cast for their rich acting talent. Columbia Pictures

Florida has a rich history of shipwrecks. From current-day drug runners to the days when pirates like Blackbeard scoured its coast, the waters around the Sunshine State have been littered with hidden loot, and Rockstar’s fictional state of Leonida is no different. Jason and Lucia will have their fair share of salvage missions, and if those deep-sea waters are calling your name, look no further than Into the Blue.

This 2005 thriller was a box-office bomb, but a blockbuster in the hearts of moviegoers who just want to see hot people doing cool crimes. Jessica Alba and Paul Walker play a scuba-diving couple on a Bahaman vacation who stumble upon a plane wreck full of cocaine. They try to cash in, it obviously goes sideways, and we get to watch scenes where Jessica Alba feeds a guy to a great white shark crotch-first during an underwater knife fight. Doesn’t get much more GTA than that.

Pain and Gain

It’s always three dumb guys telling each other “exactly.” Paramount Pictures

Rockstar’s workout mechanic returned to GTA 6, and now that we know Jason and Lucia can get yolked, why not immerse yourself in the best bodybuilding-based Miami true crime story of all time? Pain and Gain tells the tale of the real-world Sun Gym Gang, a mid-1990s trio of roided-out hustlers who turned a botched kidnapping into a multiple homicide. The movie takes a lighter approach to an otherwise macabre tale, infusing enough dark comedy for Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Mackie, and The Rock to avoid looking like cold-blooded killers.

Black humor is one of Rockstar’s trademarks, too, and may be what fans look forward to the most. Sure, there are plenty of gross puns like ads for TW@ internet cafes, but we also get truly twisted storylines, like Vice City’s infamous “chainsaw mission.” If you’re ready to laugh at inappropriate situations, then Pain and Gain is a must-watch.

Burn Notice

Burn Notice offers the lighter side of betrayal. Moviestore/Shutterstock

Although the series ended in 2013, there’s still plenty of GTA 6 vibes scattered across Burn Notice’s 111 episodes. Jeffrey Donovan plays Michael Westen, a spy burned by his agency and left with no support in his hometown of Miami. He engages in episodic feats of do-goodery alongside his ex-IRA girlfriend, going from side mission to side mission while chasing the breadcrumbs that might lead him to real answers about who betrayed him.

This parallels one of GTA 6’s themes: Jason and Lucia are career criminals, but the plot kicks off when a a deal goes sideways. Players are busy unraveling a vast conspiracy, and there are plenty of double-crosses and lovers’ quarrels along the way. If you want to watch a Miami couple in the middle of a hurricane, look no further than a Burn Notice binge.

Miami Vice

Readers of a certain age are already hearing the theme song in their head. NBC

Miami Vice marks Michael Mann’s second appearance on this list, and the hit series he executive produced has become a time capsule and cultural artifact all its own. It's practically synonymous with the 1980s, and served as a major inspiration for the aesthetics of 2002’s GTA: Vice City (and, by extension, the look of GTA 6). Rockstar Games president Sam Houser has talked about the show’s influence on the franchise for years, and although Miami Vice is more than 40 years old, it still captures an energy that's popular today.

It’s impossible to watch the famous “In the Air Tonight” scene from the Miami Vice pilot and not think about GTA. Rockstar may have mastered the intersection of cars, crime, and cool music in gaming, but that road goes back to Miami Vice. If you’re enjoying your time in Vice City, spend some time with the version of Miami that inspired it.

Sons of Anarchy

The local Denny’s is about to be terrorized. FX

Kurt Sutter's seven-season biker drama is practically a GTA storyline waiting to happen. Outlaw motorcycle clubs? Check. Drug deals, weapons trafficking, and territorial beefs? Check. Double-crosses, vigilantism, and government corruption? Check, check, and check.

Outlaw bikers have been a big part of GTA since the very beginning. It started with The Angels in the original Grand Theft Auto and, like most things in the franchise, only grew from there. Rockstar’s love affair with biker culture peaked with the 2008 GTA 4 expansion The Lost and Damned, which followed The Lost as they attempted to regain power inside Liberty City, and now a biker renaissance is upon us. One of the main factions in GTA 6 is the Final Chapter motorcycle club, so you’d better brush up on your gang-on-gang violence if you plan on taking it to the streets.

Million Dollar Listing Miami

The outfits alone tell you where this reality show is set. Bravo

Sometimes, you need to appreciate the finer things, like waterfront mansions, extravagant penthouses, and homes that cost more than most of us will earn in several lifetimes. That's where Bravo's Million Dollar Listing Miami comes in. The reality series follows three luxury real estate agents competing to sell some of South Florida’s most ridiculous properties. We're talking sprawling mansions, jaw-dropping ocean views, lavish swimming pools, and high-rise apartments that look straight out of Vice City.

GTA 6 puts greater emphasis on safehouses and property management, with Jason and Lucia moving between different living arrangements as their criminal adventures unfold. Players can purchase garages to expand their vehicle storage, making property ownership more than just window dressing. You might not be able to afford a multimillion-dollar Miami mansion in real life, but Million Dollar Listing Miami lets you live vicariously through people who can. Consider it inspiration as you build your own little slice of Leonida paradise.

Rap Sh!t

It’s tough to make it as an artist whether you’re in Miami or Vice City. HBO Max

Created by Issa Rae, Rap Sh!t follows two old friends trying to make it in Miami's competitive hip-hop scene. And while there aren't any high-speed police chases or elaborate bank heists, the show captures the chaotic, neon-soaked energy that makes Rockstar's return to Vice City so exciting. The game even features a rap duo called Real Dimez who could’ve come straight from the show.

Like GTA, Rap Sh!t is fascinated by the hustle. Its characters are constantly chasing money, clout, fame, and the next big opportunity, all while navigating a world where social media can make you famous one minute and a laughingstock the next. Between the nightlife, flashy characters, and distinctly South Florida attitude, it’s like stepping into the NPC side of GTA 6. Rap Sh!t might not have the crime and cocaine of our other entries, but it'll still keep you in the Vice City state of mind.

Grand Theft Auto VI is available now for PlayStation and Xbox.