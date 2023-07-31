Good Omens Theory Finally Explains That Heartbreaking Season 2 Finale

Good Omens Season 2 was a rollercoaster of emotions. From cross-afterlife romances to flies in matchboxes, the last episode was full of big reveals that will change Aziraphale and Crowley’s world forever. The biggest shock divided the fanbase, but one theory could explain everything — if you think it needs explaining. Spoilers ahead!

In the finale of Good Omens Season 2, Aziraphale faces a dilemma. He wants to take Metatron’s offer and go to Heaven to take Gabriel’s place, and he wants Crowley to join him as his colleague. But Crowley refuses to go. He wants to run away to a far-off star with the angel he loves, but not even a much-anticipated kiss between the “ineffable husbands” is enough to convince him. In the final seconds, we see these two go their separate ways, Crowley on Earth and Arizaphale up to Heaven.

It’s a shocking separation, but a theory making its way through the fandom should help ease the pain. It hinges not on the confrontation between Arizaphale and Crowley, but on what happens just before, when Metatron orders a coffee at Nina’s coffeeshop and gives it to Arizaphale.

This theory has many facets, but it boils down to the coffee being tainted with a substance that makes Arizaphale not in his right mind when he leaves Crowley. Just what’s in it isn’t clear, but the fact that Metatron orders an oat milk latte with almond syrup has led some fans to believe there could be cyanide in the coffee, which famously smells like almonds.

We know poison has a strange effect on heavenly creatures after Crowley tried Laudanum in the gravedigger flashback, so maybe cyanide makes Arizaphale suggestible. Why else would a character who owns a bookshop yet refuses to sell any books for fear of losing them say, “Nothing lasts forever?”

Despite Crowley’s pleading, Arizaphale still chooses to go to Heaven. Prime Video

It’s also worth noting that Nina’s coffeeshop is named Give Me Coffee or Give Me Death, prompting Metatron to ask if anyone has ever ordered the latter. Could that be a clue there’s something deadly in the coffee?

However, this theory is just as divisive as the ending. While some fans find comfort in it, others argue it’s trying to explain away a decision that’s perfectly in character for Arizaphale. He wants to make things better, so playing a role in Heaven is worth the cost of leaving the person he loves the most. But for those who want to cling to possible foul play, this explanation remains. Maybe, if nothing else, it will make the long wait for a potential Season 3 a little easier.

Good Omens Season 2 is streaming on Prime Video.