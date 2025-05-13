Where were you while Godzilla and Kong were getting nuts? In the past few years, the Monsterverse franchise has gone from being a sleeping giant to an absolute pop culture powerhouse. It’s hard to believe, but the rebooted Godzilla is now 11 years in the past, and the shared monster world has only grown since then.

While the TV series Monarch and its planned spinoffs unpack the smaller details of the monster-hunting agency’s history, the films keep getting bigger and bigger. Here’s everything we know about the next Monsterverse movie, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, which has just entered production.

What is the Release Date for Godzilla x Kong: Supernova?

According to the preview video posted by the official Godzilla x Kong social media accounts, Godzilla X Kong: Supernova will hit theaters on March 26, 2027. That’s almost three years to the day after Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire arrived on March 29, 2024.

Who is in the cast of Godzilla x Kong: Supernova?

Dan Stevens will return for Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Nearly the entire cast of Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is new, with only one actor from the previous film carrying over so far. Here’s who’s currently confirmed to star in Godzilla x Kong: Supernova.

Kaitlyn Dever

Jack O'Connell

Alycia Debnam-Carey

Sam Neill

Delroy Lindo as a Monarch boss

Dan Stevens as Trapper, returning from The New Empire

It’s also reasonable to assume that Supernova will bring back some actors who performed motion-capture for The New Empire, including Allan Henry as Kong, but that’s just speculation for now.

Is There a Trailer for Godzilla x Kong: Supernova?

There’s no full trailer for the movie yet. However, the studio has released an in-universe video depicting a Monarch call center, in which it seems the threat of a new “Titan” monster is emerging.

Who is Directing and Writing Godzilla x Kong: Supernova?

Although director Adam Wingard helmed the two previous installments, Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, he will not be returning to direct Supernova. Wingard and Legendary have attributed this change to scheduling issues. Wingard will be replaced by Grant Sputore, best known for his sci-fi film I Am Mother.

Supernova’s script will come from David Callaham, who previously worked on a draft of the 2014 Godzilla that rebooted the franchise to begin with.

What is the Plot of Godzilla x Kong: Supernova?

SpaceGodzilla (left) could be coming back for Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. Kaku KURITA/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Supernova will be the sixth movie in the Monsterverse franchise and the third in a trilogy that features both Kong and Godzilla. As such, it will carry with it all the continuity baggage of those previous five films, as well as the Apple TV+ series Monarch, which chronicled the aftermath of 2014’s Godzilla.

The New Empire left things in a relatively peaceful state: Godzilla went to the Colosseum, Mothra was fixing various portals, and Kong returned to the Hollow Earth. So what could Supernova be about?

The leading fan theory is that the Supernova title teases the arrival of SpaceGodzilla. In 1994’s Godzilla vs. SpaceGodzilla, Godzilla’s cells are taken into space, exposed to a black hole, and produce SpaceGodzilla, a horrible creature bent on earthly destruction.

While Legendary hasn’t confirmed anything, the teaser and title do seem to suggest that a new kind of Titan is entering the playing field, and this one isn’t like any of the others. Whether this means a literal version of SpaceGodzilla or a new take on a similar monster remains to be seen. But if you were placing bets on monsters, the return of SpaceGodzilla would probably be good money.

Godzilla x Kong: Supernova is in production.