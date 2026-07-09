The trailers for Godzilla: Minus Zero, the sequel to the Oscar-winning Godzilla: Minus One, have been maddeningly brief. Its predecessor, released in 2022, was similarly coy before it hit theaters, but it soon took the entire world by storm by delivering something fans didn’t even know they needed: a Godzilla movie that boldly brought the famous kaiju back to its roots. Director Takashi Yamazaki did that and more, effectively rebooting the universe by exploring Godzilla’s rise in the wake of Japan’s lowest moment.

That this saga is continuing on the big screen — and in Japan’s first project filmed exclusively for IMAX — feels miraculous. Audiences naturally want to see as much of Godzilla’s return as possible without spoiling Minus Zero outright, but its second teaser leaves a lot to the imagination. That said, it’s safe to say the world hasn’t learned the right lessons from Godzilla’s assault in Minus One. Though it’s terrifying enough that he’s rising again, Minus Zero teases a fate worse than another attack from the massive monster.

Godzilla: Minus Zero picks up two years after Godzilla’s devastating rampage, and the Shikishima family is working to rebuild alongside the rest of Tokyo when Godzilla rears his head again. This time, though, Japan’s scientists are ready. The legendary Min Tanaka joins Minus Zero as Kanji Murakami, a biologist who carries “deep psychological scars,” according to the official synopsis.

Godzilla has obviously survived the thermonuclear strike our heroes launched against him two years prior, and while the natural reaction to that development is abject horror, the good doctor seems excited. From what little we see in the latest teaser, he’s shaping up to be the antagonist of this piece — Godzilla’s survival opens the door for more scientific experimentation, and that means more bombs dropped into the Pacific Ocean.

Murakami seems to rope a survivor from Minus One — Kenji Noda (Hidetaka Yoshioka), the new director of the Response Bureau — into his mysterious scheme, which doesn’t sit well with Koichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki), the former kamikaze pilot who led the charge against Godzilla. Godzilla has to be stopped somehow, but the heroes of Godzilla: Minus Zero will likely disagree on how to do it, creating a conflict just as scary and dangerous as the kaiju himself.

Godzilla: Minus Zero opens in theaters on November 6.