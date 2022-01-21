Godzilla Apple TV show release date, trailer, plot for the MonsterVerse series

The MonsterVerse franchise is about to enter uncharted territory. The live-action blockbuster series reached the culmination of its first phase in 2021 with the release of Godzilla vs. Kong, a film that not only pitted the franchise’s two central figures against each other but also set them both on new paths. Now the franchise’s owner, Legendary Entertainment, is ready to take its first steps into the post-Godzilla vs. Kong era.

Work is underway on a new MonsterVerse title that will take the franchise to a medium it hasn’t explored: television. While little has been officially released, this exciting new project is shaping up to be one of the biggest TV titles of the next few years.

Here’s everything we know so far about the MonsterVerse TV series, from its streaming home to its possible release date and cast.

What is the title of the MonsterVerse TV series?

Bow before the kings. Warner Bros. Pictures

The title for Legendary’s new MonsterVerse TV series hasn’t been announced. With development on the project officially underway, fans hopefully won’t have to wait too long before learning its title.

When is the MonsterVerse TV show’s release date?

The existence of Legendary’s MonsterVerse TV series was only just revealed, which means it’s still unclear when the studio hopes to release the ambitious project. Check back here for whatever updates may arrive in the coming months.

Is there a trailer for the MonsterVerse TV show?

No official trailer for the MonsterVerse TV series has been released yet, but we’ll update this page whenever footage finally debuts online.

Where can you watch the MonsterVerse TV show?

As usual, King Kong is grumpy about something. Warner Bros. Pictures

The MonsterVerse TV show is set to be an Apple TV+ exclusive title, which means only the platform’s paid subscribers will be able to stream the series when it premieres. Apple TV+ has already handed out a series order for the live-action project, so whenever it’s released fans will get to watch at least one full season of it.

Who stars in the MonsterVerse TV show?

No one has been cast in the MonsterVerse TV show yet, as the series is still in early development. With a series order already given, casting for it may begin shortly. But we’ll have to wait to see if any cast members from Legendary’s previous MonsterVerse titles are included in the show’s ensemble.

What is the plot of the MonsterVerse TV show?

Apple TV+

While very little has been released so far about the MonsterVerse TV series, we do know what story it will tell. The plot synopsis says it will take place after the battle between Godzilla and the Titans “leveled San Francisco” in 2014’s Godzilla. With the existence of monsters made undeniably clear, the TV series will explore “one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.”

Additionally, the Apple TV+ show will be executive produced by co-creators Chris Black and Matt Fraction. Black will also serve as the series’ showrunner. Fraction, meanwhile, is known best for his work as a comic book writer, which includes the Hawkeye run that Marvel’s 2021 Disney+ series used as inspiration.

It’s currently unclear if or how Fraction and Black’s Apple TV+ show will connect to Skull Island, the animated MonsterVerse series currently in development at Netflix.