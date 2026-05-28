What is confusing is often scary, so it’s no wonder that one of the most confusing stages in a girl’s life — puberty — is often used for horror. In Carrie, the religious shame around a girl becoming a woman manifests as telekinetic powers. In Jennifer’s Body, misogyny and sexualization of women fuel a succubus’ fury. But in 2000, a little-known Canadian movie took sisterly bonds, growing up, and feminine rage, and projected it through a lens that makes perfect sense: lycanthropy.

Ginger Snaps follows morbid teens Ginger (Katharine Isabelle) and Brigitte (Emily Perkins) who draw the ire of a feral dog, drawn to the scent of Ginger’s first period. Over the course of the following days, Brigitte watches as her sister transforms into something otherworldly, including growing a tail and fur. While Ginger copes with her new appetite, Brigitte has to decide if her sister is worth protecting or if she needs to protect the world from her sister.

Ginger Snaps is a cult classic movie combining turn-of-the-millennium grunge aesthetics with the classic supernatural origin story. Now, you can own this coming-of-rage thriller on Blu-ray and 4K, making it more visceral than ever before.

How was Ginger Snaps Received Upon Release?

Ginger Snaps didn’t garner much attention when it premiered on the festival circuit, but those who did see it instantly recognized its potential as a cult classic. “Director John Fawcett bears in mind the snarky attitude of Clueless, not to mention the genre-bending wit of TV’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” Entertainment Weekly’s Lisa Schwarzbaum wrote in 2001. “It deserves a cult following among satire-loving, feminist-minded gore aficionados who appreciate a well-made human tail.”

The New York Times’ Dave Kehr agreed, saying “Ginger Snaps inevitably reflects the influence of Canada's great horror filmmaker, David Cronenberg, particularly in the way this film considers the human body to be the true source of all terror. But where Mr. Cronenberg turns that insight into dark poetry, Mr. Fawcett is fundamentally a sly, dry satirist, with a distinct sensibility and a promising talent of his own.”

Over the next few years, Ginger Snaps garnered enough of a following to spark two separate follow-ups filmed back-to-back and both released in 2004. Ginger Snaps 2: Unleashed was a straightforward sequel, while Ginger Snaps Back: The Beginning followed Ginger and Brigitte as their own identical ancestors in 19th century Canada.

Why Is Ginger Snaps Important to See Now?

Ginger’s transformation from girl to woman and woman to werewolf strains her relationship with her sister. Sophie Giraud/Lions Gate/Tmn/Telefilm Canada/Kobal/Shutterstock

Unfortunately, Ginger Snaps is no less relevant today than it was in 2000. With the rise of social media, it’s harder than ever to be a teenage girl, and the feeling of morphing into an animal you can’t recognize is truly timeless. As Ginger said, “A girl can only be a slut, a b*tch, a tease, or the virgin next door,” and that’s a cinematic trend that won’t go anywhere, from Gone Girl to Barbie to Promising Young Woman.

Its legacy is undeniable: aside from the sequels, this film has cemented itself both in the sphere of Canadian horror and indie horror. Katharine Isabelle and Emily Perkins were even cast as the step-sisters in the 2008 Disney movie Another Cinderella Story in a clever nod to their previous on-screen sisterhood.

This classic story could even find new life more than a quarter century later. Back in 2020, Deadline reported that a Ginger Snaps TV series was in the works with original director John Fawcett on board as executive producer. There was no update on this project until just a few days ago, when Fawcett told Dread Central that the series “is still very much a hot topic right now.”

“It’s a passion project of mine,” he said. “It’s a work in progress, but it’s been a long and winding road. There is some heat and some creative minds working on this as we speak.” So if you haven’t checked out this hidden gem, now is the time to jump on the bandwagon.

What New Features Does the Ginger Snaps Blu-ray Have?

Vestron’s physical release of Ginger Snaps includes all sorts of special features, including: