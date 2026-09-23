George Lucas Reveals He Planned To Make The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy

George Lucas recently opened the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, which is dedicated to media ranging from painting and drawing to filmmaking and animation. But to most people, as evidenced by R2-D2’s appearance at the grand opening, he’ll always be the Star Wars Guy.

Lucas actually hasn’t had much to do with Star Wars in recent years: he sold Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012, and since then, the franchise has moved on without him to the sequel trilogy, a bunch of TV shows, and some ill-advised theme park attractions. In a recent interview, however, Lucas revealed this wasn’t necessarily the plan. In fact, he’d originally intended to make the sequel trilogy himself.

During a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Lucas spoke about the projects he had planned. “Well, I’m 82, so there is a limit… when I [began the museum], I decided to retire from making movies, which was a big deal because I had three more Star Wars to make,” he said. “But I realized that I was running out of time, and I did want to make this museum, and I’d spent a lot of time developing digital technology for the movie business.”

When Lucas sold his company to Disney, it came with his cursory plans for three more movies. At first, they were top secret, but various behind-the-scenes books have since revealed some more information about where those chapters would have gone. Like the sequels we ultimately saw, Lucas planned to focus on the next generation of Skywalkers, but with Leia as one of the main characters. “I had planned for the first trilogy to be about the father, the second trilogy to be about the son, and the third trilogy to be about the daughter and the grandchildren,” Lucas told Paul Duncan in The Star Wars Archives: 1999-2005.

Lucas had plans for a sequel trilogy before Disney went in a different direction. Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock

While we knew Lucas was planning this sequel trilogy, this is the first time we’ve heard him say he actually had plans to make it, not just pass his notes off to someone else. In another universe, Lucas would have overseen a sequel trilogy that veered off in a different direction. But then, of course, he wouldn’t have had time to create his museum, and Disney would have never given us beloved shows like The Mandalorian and Andor.

Maybe if Lucas actually saw his vision play out on the silver screen, Star Wars (and Lucas himself) would have a completely different legacy. But there’s no way to know for sure: as Obi-Wan Kenobi said in Return of the Jedi, “Luke, you’re going to find that many of the truths we cling to depend greatly on our own point of view.”